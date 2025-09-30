Zero From Indore, Two From Bhopal: Government Schools Tell A Stark Tale In National Rankings |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Zero government schools from Indore. 2 from Bhopal. That’s the stark reality emerging from India’s most respected national school rankings for 2025–26.

While Indore continues to ride high in private education with some of the country’s top-ranked institutions, its government schools have completely failed to secure a spot in the national list — a damning indicator of systemic neglect and widening educational disparity.

In a year where Madhya Pradesh made strong private-sector gains, only two government-run schools — both from Bhopal — managed to enter the national rankings:

Army Public School, Bhopal – India Rank 41 (Central Government Schools)

Model Higher Secondary School, TT Nagar, Bhopal – India Rank 24 (State Government Schools)

These institutions may not lead the national charts, but their presence highlights Bhopal’s quiet but steady efforts to keep public education relevant and competitive — something Indore, despite its economic clout, has failed to do.

Indore: A Powerhouse Failing Its Public Schools

Indore is no stranger to academic excellence. Its private institutions are among the most celebrated in India.

The Emerald Heights International School topped the state and was ranked No. 1 nationally among co-ed day-cum-boarding schools. Several other schools like The Shishukunj International School, Delhi Public School, and New Digamber Public School also made impressive showings.

But this success story is one-sided.

None of Indore’s central or state government schools found a place in the top national rankings — not even in the top 100, raising uncomfortable questions:

Why is a city leading in private education unable to deliver even basic visibility for its public institutions?

Has educational development in Indore become a privilege only for those who can afford private schooling?

Rank

Name: The Emerald Heights International School, Indore

Total score: 1253

India 2025: 2

State 2025: 2

Name: The Sanskaar Valley School, Bhopal

Total score: 1218

India 2025: 34

State 2025: 3

Name: Delhi Public School, Rau, Indore

Total score: 1146

India 2025: 40

State 2025: 4

Name: Neiil World School, Morena

Total score: 1136

India 2025: 48

State 2025: 5

Name: Shri Ram Centennial School, Indore

Total score: 1122

India 2025: 59

State 2025: 6

Name: Macro Vision Academy, Burhanpur

Total score: 1106

India 2025: 73

State 2025: 7

Name: Bhandari Public School, Khandwa

Total score: 1088

India 2025: 82

State 2025: 8

Name: SYNA International School, Katni

Total score: 1076

India 2025: 91

State 2025: 9

Name: Delhi Public School, Mandla Road, Jabalpur

Total score: 1066

India 2025: 92

State 2025: 10

Name: Gyan Ganga Orchids The International School, Bhopal

Total score: 1065

India 2025: 95

State 2025: 11

Name: Medi-Caps International School, Indore

Total score: 1062

India 2025: 100

State 2025: 12

Name: Gyan Ganga Orchids The International School, Jabalpur

Total score: 1056

India 2025: 101

State 2025: 13

Name: Gyanodaya SMVM Sr Sec School, Khurai

Total score: 1053

India 2025: 108

State 2025: 14

Name: Maharishi Vidya Mandir, Bhopal

Total score: 1045

India 2025: 112

State 2025: 15

Name: Delhi Public School, Chhindwara

Total score: 1040

India 2025: 120

State 2025: 16

Name: The Royal Ecole School, Seoni

Total score: 1026

India 2025: 122

State 2025: 17