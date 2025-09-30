Zero From Indore, Two From Bhopal: Government Schools Tell A Stark Tale In National Rankings

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Zero government schools from Indore. 2 from Bhopal. That’s the stark reality emerging from India’s most respected national school rankings for 2025–26.
While Indore continues to ride high in private education with some of the country’s top-ranked institutions, its government schools have completely failed to secure a spot in the national list — a damning indicator of systemic neglect and widening educational disparity.
In a year where Madhya Pradesh made strong private-sector gains, only two government-run schools — both from Bhopal — managed to enter the national rankings:
Army Public School, Bhopal – India Rank 41 (Central Government Schools)
Model Higher Secondary School, TT Nagar, Bhopal – India Rank 24 (State Government Schools)
These institutions may not lead the national charts, but their presence highlights Bhopal’s quiet but steady efforts to keep public education relevant and competitive — something Indore, despite its economic clout, has failed to do.
Indore: A Powerhouse Failing Its Public Schools
Indore is no stranger to academic excellence. Its private institutions are among the most celebrated in India.
The Emerald Heights International School topped the state and was ranked No. 1 nationally among co-ed day-cum-boarding schools. Several other schools like The Shishukunj International School, Delhi Public School, and New Digamber Public School also made impressive showings.
But this success story is one-sided.
None of Indore’s central or state government schools found a place in the top national rankings — not even in the top 100, raising uncomfortable questions:
Why is a city leading in private education unable to deliver even basic visibility for its public institutions?
Has educational development in Indore become a privilege only for those who can afford private schooling?
Rank
Name: The Emerald Heights International School, Indore
Total score: 1253
India 2025: 2
State 2025: 2
Name: The Sanskaar Valley School, Bhopal
Total score: 1218
India 2025: 34
State 2025: 3
Name: Delhi Public School, Rau, Indore
Total score: 1146
India 2025: 40
State 2025: 4
Name: Neiil World School, Morena
Total score: 1136
India 2025: 48
State 2025: 5
Name: Shri Ram Centennial School, Indore
Total score: 1122
India 2025: 59
State 2025: 6
Name: Macro Vision Academy, Burhanpur
Total score: 1106
India 2025: 73
State 2025: 7
Name: Bhandari Public School, Khandwa
Total score: 1088
India 2025: 82
State 2025: 8
Name: SYNA International School, Katni
Total score: 1076
India 2025: 91
State 2025: 9
Name: Delhi Public School, Mandla Road, Jabalpur
Total score: 1066
India 2025: 92
State 2025: 10
Name: Gyan Ganga Orchids The International School, Bhopal
Total score: 1065
India 2025: 95
State 2025: 11
Name: Medi-Caps International School, Indore
Total score: 1062
India 2025: 100
State 2025: 12
Name: Gyan Ganga Orchids The International School, Jabalpur
Total score: 1056
India 2025: 101
State 2025: 13
Name: Gyanodaya SMVM Sr Sec School, Khurai
Total score: 1053
India 2025: 108
State 2025: 14
Name: Maharishi Vidya Mandir, Bhopal
Total score: 1045
India 2025: 112
State 2025: 15
Name: Delhi Public School, Chhindwara
Total score: 1040
India 2025: 120
State 2025: 16
Name: The Royal Ecole School, Seoni
Total score: 1026
India 2025: 122
State 2025: 17