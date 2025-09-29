 Bhopal News: JP Hospital Flags Flaws In New Building, Seeks Inspection
Hospital authorities insist that proper channelisation of this drain is necessary before the building can be put to use

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 08:14 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): JP Hospital administration is preparing to write to the state government, requesting formation of a committee to inspect the newly constructed building within its campus before it is officially handed over.

The move comes after officials observed several shortcomings in the new structure. One of the key concerns is the drain flowing between the old block and the new building.

Hospital authorities insist that proper channelisation of this drain is necessary before the building can be put to use. Another major issue flagged is the lack of physical connectivity between old and new buildings, which doctors say is essential for smooth operations and emergency coordination.

Post-handover, any remaining internal work will be managed by hospital administration. Although the original plan was to develop a cath lab in the new structure, it has now been decided to convert it into a trauma centre to cater to critical cases in central Bhopal.

Civil Surgeon Dr Rakesh Shrivastava said, “We are going to write a letter to the government for inspection and examination by a committee before the handover of the newly-constructed building.

During inspection, we will raise shortcomings like lack of interconnection with old blocks and the drain flowing between both buildings, which needs proper channelisation. Other issues will be identified during the inspection and reported to the committee.”

Shortcomings

Drain issue: A drain flows between the old block and the new building; it needs proper channelisation

No connectivity: There is no physical interconnection between the old and new buildings.

