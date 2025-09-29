MP News: 14-Year-Old Girl Crushed To Death While Taking Shelter Under Huge Rock In Chhatarpur, Sister Critical | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur on Monday, where two sisters were buried under a large rock during rainfall, leaving one dead and the other severely injured.

The tragic incident took place near a crusher site in Kathera village under Lavkushnagar subdivision of Chhatarpur district. It is said that the girls rushed under the rock in order to escape from the rains.

According to information, Rajesh Rajak’s daughters - Sonam Rajak (14) and Khushboo Rajak (11) - had gone to graze goats in the fields on Monday.

When it started raining, the sisters took shelter near a large rock kept by a company at the crusher site. Suddenly, the rock slipped and fell on them.

Girls’ parents work in Delhi

According to information, Sonam died instantly in the incident, while Khushboo was rescued and admitted to Lavkushnagar hospital by a Dial-112 ambulance.

After primary treatment, she was referred to the district hospital for further care.Details on her current condition is yet to be discovered.

Locals said that the sisters lived with their uncle in the village, as their parents work as laborers in Delhi.

The incident has left the locals grieving. Meanwhile, the local police have started an investigation into the matter and further details are awaited.