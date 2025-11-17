 MP News: ‘Awara Nahi, Humara Hai’: Animal Lovers Protest In Sagar Against Supreme Court Order On Stray Dogs--VIDEO
The new order, issued on November 7, directs that stray dogs picked up from places like hospitals, schools, bus stands, railway stations and other institutional areas must not be returned to the same spot, but instead be kept in designated shelters by the authorities.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 02:47 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Animal lovers, local residents and advocates gathered to protest the Supreme Court's latest order on the stray dogs, in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar on Monday.

The new order, issued on November 7, directs the local authorities that the stray dogs must be picked up from places like hospitals, schools, bus stands, railway stations and other institutional areas, sterilised and vaccinated and placed in designated shelters.

A video of the protest also surfaced on social media, showing people shouting slogans like “Mahadev ke baccho ko kaise maar sakte ho!” and “Awara nahi, humara hai!” The clip showed protesters of all age groups — senior citizens, middle-aged men and women, and even young children — standing together holding banners in their hands.

Watch the video below :

The protesters marched through the main areas of the city including civil line, sadar, peeli koti, holding banners and shouting slogans demanding the protection of animals.

Many said the new rules would harm the stray dogs who have been living peacefully in different neighbourhoods for years.

Participants of the rally said that animals cannot speak for themselves, so it is the duty of humans to protect them.

Several animal-rights groups and volunteers joined the gathering.

What is SC order?

According to the Supreme Court’s order dated November 7, 2025, stray dogs found in institutional areas, such as schools, hospitals, railway stations, bus depots, sports complexes and large public campuses, must not be returned to the same spot after being picked up.

Instead, they must be shifted to designated shelters. Municipal bodies have been asked to fence campuses, appoint nodal officers, and submit compliance reports.

What are the protestors' demands?

However, protesters in Sagar said that shelters are already overcrowded and poorly managed, and removing dogs from their territories will break their natural groups and may lead to more problems.

They demanded a more humane approach, better sterilisation drives, and proper consultation with animal welfare groups.

