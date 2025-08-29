VIDEO: 'Outer Mein Chhor Dete Hain,' Say Municipal Workers After Animal Activists Question Over Negligent Treatment Towards Stray Dogs In MP's Sagar

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): After the video of municipal workers dragging stray dogs by their legs and throwing them into vehicles and nets in Sagar went viral, another clip has emerged showing NGO members stopping a Nagar Nigam vehicle in the middle of the road on Friday.

In the video, the municipal staff are heard saying that they take the dogs and leave them somewhere outside the city.

When asked whether they were acting on instructions from the municipality, the person confirms, “Yes.”

The new video has intensified criticism from animal lovers and NGOs, who claim that such practices violate both animal welfare laws and the Supreme Court’s guidelines.

What do the current rules say?

Under current rules, stray dogs must be sterilised, vaccinated, and returned to their original areas, not abandoned elsewhere.

Dropping animals in unknown locations can cause stress, injury, and even death, they warn.

The owner of a house in Jyotinagar has filed a written complaint with the authorities, stating that municipal workers forcibly entered his home while he was away.

The complainant, a senior citizen, alleged that the workers broke things inside the house, used abusive language, and took away sterilized and vaccinated stray dogs.

The dog caught by Municipal workers |

The complaint highlighted that such actions not only caused distress to the residents but also violated proper animal welfare procedures, raising concerns about negligence and misuse of authority by the municipal staff.

What did the previous video show?

Earlier, a separate viral video had shown workers taking dogs from homes and dragging them with ropes.

In such incident, dogs even die due to rough handling or shock or any other reason.

Yaara NGO highlighted that some municipal staff had even entered homes of senior citizens, using abusive language while taking away sterilized and vaccinated dogs.

Animal welfare activists are now demanding that the authorities investigate these incidents thoroughly and ensure proper adherence to humane procedures.

They insist that civic bodies follow legal protocols and treat stray animals with care, rather than resorting to neglect or cruelty.