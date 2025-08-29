Bhopal: Operators Booked For Flouting Noise Pollution Rules In Religious Procession |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The local police here have registered 10 cases in last three days against people who were playing loud music during religious processions taken out on the city streets. The disc jockeys (DJ) played loud music and thus flouted noise pollution norms.

The action comes after loud music is being played during religious processions with some organisers continuing the music programme after permissible limit of 10 pm and blocking roads in certain areas.

According to police officials, three cases were registered at Kamla Nagar police station, two at Shahpura in addition to Habibganj, Kotwali, Mangalwara and Gautam Nagar police station registering separate cases.

The DJs were booked under Sections 7 and 15 of Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Act and Section 285 of BNS. The crackdown follows government’s recent enforcement of stricter noise pollution rules, effective from January 23, 2025.

As per Noise Pollution Rules, 2000, the permissible limit in residential areas is 55 decibels during the day and 45 decibels at night.

The owners of DJs, hotels, restaurants, and bars are now required to obtain licence to operate sound systems, ensuring that volume levels remain within prescribed limits.

Police officials said the move was a part of a wider campaign to curb rising noise levels in the city.