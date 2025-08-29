 Bhopal: Operators Booked For Flouting Noise Pollution Rules In Religious Procession
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Operators Booked For Flouting Noise Pollution Rules In Religious Procession

Bhopal: Operators Booked For Flouting Noise Pollution Rules In Religious Procession

As per Noise Pollution Rules, 2000, the permissible limit in residential areas is 55 decibels during the day and 45 decibels at night

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 09:05 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Operators Booked For Flouting Noise Pollution Rules In Religious Procession |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The local police here have registered 10 cases in last three days against people who were playing loud music during religious processions taken out on the city streets. The disc jockeys (DJ) played loud music and thus flouted noise pollution norms.

The action comes after loud music is being played during religious processions with some organisers continuing the music programme after permissible limit of 10 pm and blocking roads in certain areas.

According to police officials, three cases were registered at Kamla Nagar police station, two at Shahpura in addition to Habibganj, Kotwali, Mangalwara and Gautam Nagar police station registering separate cases.

Read Also
Two Youths Killed, One Injured in Head-On Motor Bike Collision In MP’s Datia
article-image

The DJs were booked under Sections 7 and 15 of Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Act and Section 285 of BNS. The crackdown follows government’s recent enforcement of stricter noise pollution rules, effective from January 23, 2025.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: 45-Year-Old Govt Doctor Assaulted At Bhandup Municipal Hospital; Police Register Case, Probe Underway
Mumbai Crime: 45-Year-Old Govt Doctor Assaulted At Bhandup Municipal Hospital; Police Register Case, Probe Underway
Marketing Professional Sexually Harassed By L&T Employee On LinkedIn, Asked for ‘Biological Help’
Marketing Professional Sexually Harassed By L&T Employee On LinkedIn, Asked for ‘Biological Help’
Thane Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Forest Officer And Guard For Accepting ₹25,000 Bribe In Peacock Feather Case
Thane Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Forest Officer And Guard For Accepting ₹25,000 Bribe In Peacock Feather Case
Assam News: 2 Jail Guards Caught Supplying Drugs To Inmates During Surprise Inspection In Nagaon
Assam News: 2 Jail Guards Caught Supplying Drugs To Inmates During Surprise Inspection In Nagaon

As per Noise Pollution Rules, 2000, the permissible limit in residential areas is 55 decibels during the day and 45 decibels at night.

The owners of DJs, hotels, restaurants, and bars are now required to obtain licence to operate sound systems, ensuring that volume levels remain within prescribed limits.

Police officials said the move was a part of a wider campaign to curb rising noise levels in the city.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Railway Police Force Launches 'Mission Octopus' Operation To Check Crime

Bhopal Railway Police Force Launches 'Mission Octopus' Operation To Check Crime

Bhopal: Operators Booked For Flouting Noise Pollution Rules In Religious Procession

Bhopal: Operators Booked For Flouting Noise Pollution Rules In Religious Procession

Bhopal Trader’s Suicide: Wife, In-Laws Booked For Abetment

Bhopal Trader’s Suicide: Wife, In-Laws Booked For Abetment

Madhya Pradesh: Booze Boom In State As Liquor Consumption At All-Time High In FY 2024-25

Madhya Pradesh: Booze Boom In State As Liquor Consumption At All-Time High In FY 2024-25

Panchyat’s ‘Prahlad Cha’ Attends Influencer Meet Held In Gwalior To Promote MP Regional...

Panchyat’s ‘Prahlad Cha’ Attends Influencer Meet Held In Gwalior To Promote MP Regional...