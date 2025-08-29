Bhopal Drug And Firearms Syndicate: 50 People Active In Racket, 15 Held So Far | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Investigations into the high-profile drugs and firearms racket led by DJ Yaseen alias Mintu alias Machhli and his uncle Shahwar Machhli have revealed that the syndicate was far bigger than initially believed. As per police sources, nearly 50 people were actively working for the network, which stretched from Bhopal to Delhi and Rajasthan.

Crime Branch officials said the syndicate functioned like an organised cartel. While Yaseen and Shahwar acted as key handlers, dozens of associates were tasked with procuring, transporting, and selling narcotics. Delhi and Rajasthan-based suppliers moved consignments to Bhopal, where the drugs were distributed through clubs, pubs, and private parties.

Initial findings suggest that over 50 individuals were active in this syndicate. Some acted as couriers, some as peddlers, while others were responsible for contacting potential customers.

Yaseen allegedly used encrypted apps to stay in touch with Delhi and Rajasthan traffickers, avoiding regular phone calls. His strategy was to introduce drugs to young party goers for free, creating dependency before selling at high prices.

Police have already arrested 15 people, including Sohail Khan, Sameer Uddin, Ashu alias Shahrukh, Saifuddin, Yaseen alias Mintu alias Machhli, Shahwar Machhli, Jagjeet Singh alias Jagga, Anshul Singh alias Bhuri, Ankit Kahar, Aman Dahiya, Shubham Sharma, Shakeer alias Chhotu, Taufiq Nizami, Thai national Benchamat Moon, and a Nigerian citizen from Delhi. Interrogation of these suspects has helped identify dozens of others associated with the racket.

Along with narcotics, firearms were recovered from the gang. However, the origin of these weapons has not been traced. While the drug trial points clearly to Delhi and Rajasthan, investigators believe the weapons may have come through a separate channel, which is under investigation.