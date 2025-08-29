 Bhopal Drug And Firearms Syndicate: 50 People Active In Racket, 15 Held So Far
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Drug And Firearms Syndicate: 50 People Active In Racket, 15 Held So Far

Bhopal Drug And Firearms Syndicate: 50 People Active In Racket, 15 Held So Far

Some acted as couriers and peddlers, while others were responsible for contacting potential customers

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 07:22 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal Drug And Firearms Syndicate: 50 People Active In Racket, 15 Held So Far | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Investigations into the high-profile drugs and firearms racket led by DJ Yaseen alias Mintu alias Machhli and his uncle Shahwar Machhli have revealed that the syndicate was far bigger than initially believed. As per police sources, nearly 50 people were actively working for the network, which stretched from Bhopal to Delhi and Rajasthan.

Crime Branch officials said the syndicate functioned like an organised cartel. While Yaseen and Shahwar acted as key handlers, dozens of associates were tasked with procuring, transporting, and selling narcotics. Delhi and Rajasthan-based suppliers moved consignments to Bhopal, where the drugs were distributed through clubs, pubs, and private parties.

Initial findings suggest that over 50 individuals were active in this syndicate. Some acted as couriers, some as peddlers, while others were responsible for contacting potential customers.

Read Also
Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri Performs First Ganesh Aarti At Sanatan Math In Mumbai
article-image

Yaseen allegedly used encrypted apps to stay in touch with Delhi and Rajasthan traffickers, avoiding regular phone calls. His strategy was to introduce drugs to young party goers for free, creating dependency before selling at high prices.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC Provides Civic, Health Facilities For Maratha Reservation Protestors At Azad Maidan
Mumbai News: BMC Provides Civic, Health Facilities For Maratha Reservation Protestors At Azad Maidan
India Bloc's Vice Presidential Candidate B Sudershan Reddy Meets MVA Leaders In Mumbai
India Bloc's Vice Presidential Candidate B Sudershan Reddy Meets MVA Leaders In Mumbai
West Bengal News: CBI Questions TMC MLA Atin Ghosh In RG Kar Hospital Corruption Probe - VIDEO
West Bengal News: CBI Questions TMC MLA Atin Ghosh In RG Kar Hospital Corruption Probe - VIDEO
Ganeshotsav 2025: NMMC Unveils 3,000 ‘Seed Modak Rangoli’ At Ghansoli To Promote Eco-Friendly Celebrations
Ganeshotsav 2025: NMMC Unveils 3,000 ‘Seed Modak Rangoli’ At Ghansoli To Promote Eco-Friendly Celebrations

Police have already arrested 15 people, including Sohail Khan, Sameer Uddin, Ashu alias Shahrukh, Saifuddin, Yaseen alias Mintu alias Machhli, Shahwar Machhli, Jagjeet Singh alias Jagga, Anshul Singh alias Bhuri, Ankit Kahar, Aman Dahiya, Shubham Sharma, Shakeer alias Chhotu, Taufiq Nizami, Thai national Benchamat Moon, and a Nigerian citizen from Delhi. Interrogation of these suspects has helped identify dozens of others associated with the racket.

Along with narcotics, firearms were recovered from the gang. However, the origin of these weapons has not been traced. While the drug trial points clearly to Delhi and Rajasthan, investigators believe the weapons may have come through a separate channel, which is under investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SC Seeks Answers From Government, Ex-Minister In Boy’s Electrocution Case; No FIR Yet In January...

SC Seeks Answers From Government, Ex-Minister In Boy’s Electrocution Case; No FIR Yet In January...

State-Level Diagnostic Health Care Centre For 40 Plus Women To Start At Bhopal's Katju Hospital

State-Level Diagnostic Health Care Centre For 40 Plus Women To Start At Bhopal's Katju Hospital

14 Selected For State-Level Teacher Award 2025; 2 Teachers Received Presidential Award

14 Selected For State-Level Teacher Award 2025; 2 Teachers Received Presidential Award

Bhopal Power Cut August 30: Power To Remain Disrupted In Pragati Nagar, Ashok Vihar, Saubhagya...

Bhopal Power Cut August 30: Power To Remain Disrupted In Pragati Nagar, Ashok Vihar, Saubhagya...

2 Months Into Deadline, Bhopal Traffic Fixes Await Groundwork; DPR Yet To Be Prepared

2 Months Into Deadline, Bhopal Traffic Fixes Await Groundwork; DPR Yet To Be Prepared