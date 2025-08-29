80 Arms Licenses, Ammunition Of Shooters Verified Under District Administration's Scrutiny |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A joint inspection team, constituted by the district magistrate of Bhopal, conducted a detailed verification of 80 arms licenses and ammunition of shooters participating in sports competitions.

The verification, held at the SDM office in Sant Hirdaram Nagar, aimed to ensure authenticity of documents, usage of ammunition, and compliance with license terms. Shooters were asked to present their original licenses, details of weapons, ammunition purchase records from the National Rifle Association of India and licensed dealers, as well as practice logs from shooting ranges over the past decade.

Attendance was recorded over multiple days: 14 shooters on August 25, 18 on August 26 (with one absent), 13 on August 28 (one absent), and the highest, 35 shooters on August 29 (three absent).

The inspection revealed several irregularities. Some shooters were found holding multiple weapons under self-defense licenses while simultaneously claiming sports category benefits. Ammunition meant for sports was allegedly diverted for self-defense. Others had not participated in competitions for years yet continued to retain arms under the sports category. Certain participants failed to disclose cartridge purchases despite competing in events.

Illegal practices flagged

Authorities also flagged illegal firing at an unlicensed shooting range in Rasulia Pathar, leading to police action. Additionally, irregularities were found at Shah Armory, prompting a recommendation to cancel its arms dealer license. Verification of shooters’ criminal records through other agencies is currently underway.

Irregularities surface

