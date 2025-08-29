 80 Arms Licenses, Ammunition Of Shooters Verified Under District Administration's Scrutiny
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal80 Arms Licenses, Ammunition Of Shooters Verified Under District Administration's Scrutiny

80 Arms Licenses, Ammunition Of Shooters Verified Under District Administration's Scrutiny

The inspection revealed several irregularities

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 11:37 PM IST
article-image
80 Arms Licenses, Ammunition Of Shooters Verified Under District Administration's Scrutiny |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A joint inspection team, constituted by the district magistrate of Bhopal, conducted a detailed verification of 80 arms licenses and ammunition of shooters participating in sports competitions.

The verification, held at the SDM office in Sant Hirdaram Nagar, aimed to ensure authenticity of documents, usage of ammunition, and compliance with license terms. Shooters were asked to present their original licenses, details of weapons, ammunition purchase records from the National Rifle Association of India and licensed dealers, as well as practice logs from shooting ranges over the past decade.

Attendance was recorded over multiple days: 14 shooters on August 25, 18 on August 26 (with one absent), 13 on August 28 (one absent), and the highest, 35 shooters on August 29 (three absent).

The inspection revealed several irregularities. Some shooters were found holding multiple weapons under self-defense licenses while simultaneously claiming sports category benefits. Ammunition meant for sports was allegedly diverted for self-defense. Others had not participated in competitions for years yet continued to retain arms under the sports category. Certain participants failed to disclose cartridge purchases despite competing in events.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC Provides Civic, Health Facilities For Maratha Reservation Protestors At Azad Maidan
Mumbai News: BMC Provides Civic, Health Facilities For Maratha Reservation Protestors At Azad Maidan
India Bloc's Vice Presidential Candidate B Sudershan Reddy Meets MVA Leaders In Mumbai
India Bloc's Vice Presidential Candidate B Sudershan Reddy Meets MVA Leaders In Mumbai
West Bengal News: CBI Questions TMC MLA Atin Ghosh In RG Kar Hospital Corruption Probe - VIDEO
West Bengal News: CBI Questions TMC MLA Atin Ghosh In RG Kar Hospital Corruption Probe - VIDEO
Ganeshotsav 2025: NMMC Unveils 3,000 ‘Seed Modak Rangoli’ At Ghansoli To Promote Eco-Friendly Celebrations
Ganeshotsav 2025: NMMC Unveils 3,000 ‘Seed Modak Rangoli’ At Ghansoli To Promote Eco-Friendly Celebrations
Read Also
Bhopal: Operators Booked For Flouting Noise Pollution Rules In Religious Procession
article-image

Illegal practices flagged

Authorities also flagged illegal firing at an unlicensed shooting range in Rasulia Pathar, leading to police action. Additionally, irregularities were found at Shah Armory, prompting a recommendation to cancel its arms dealer license. Verification of shooters’ criminal records through other agencies is currently underway.

Irregularities surface

Multiple weapons under self-defense licenses while claiming sports benefits

Sports ammunition diverted for self-defense use

Non-participants retaining arms under sports category

Failure to disclose cartridge purchases despite competing

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

80 Arms Licenses, Ammunition Of Shooters Verified Under District Administration's Scrutiny

80 Arms Licenses, Ammunition Of Shooters Verified Under District Administration's Scrutiny

Bhopal Drug And Firearms Syndicate: 50 People Active In Racket, 15 Held So Far

Bhopal Drug And Firearms Syndicate: 50 People Active In Racket, 15 Held So Far

SC Seeks Answers From Government, Ex-Minister In Boy’s Electrocution Case; No FIR Yet In January...

SC Seeks Answers From Government, Ex-Minister In Boy’s Electrocution Case; No FIR Yet In January...

State-Level Diagnostic Health Care Centre For 40 Plus Women To Start At Bhopal's Katju Hospital

State-Level Diagnostic Health Care Centre For 40 Plus Women To Start At Bhopal's Katju Hospital

14 Selected For State-Level Teacher Award 2025; 2 Teachers Received Presidential Award

14 Selected For State-Level Teacher Award 2025; 2 Teachers Received Presidential Award