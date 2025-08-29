 Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri Performs First Ganesh Aarti At Sanatan Math In Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri Performs First Ganesh Aarti At Sanatan Math In Mumbai

Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri Performs First Ganesh Aarti At Sanatan Math In Mumbai

Ganesh Utsav celebrations begin with devotion and rituals

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 06:24 PM IST
article-image
Bageshwar Maharaj Performs First Ganesh Aarti At Sanatan Math In Mumbai | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mumbai witnessed a grand beginning of Ganesh Utsav at Bageshwar Balaji Sanatan Math, where Bageshwar Maharaj is on a three-day visit.

Acharyas performed traditional rituals and seated Lord Shri Ganesh Ji at the Math on Wednesday morning.

Later in the evening, Bageshwar Maharaj himself participated in the first aarti of Lord Ganesh, following his darshan of Bageshwar Balaji. Devotees offered a garland of grass while chanting the twelve sacred names of Lord Ganesh which is a practice believed to bring divine blessings.

Read Also
Indore's 400-Year-Old ‘Potli Wale Ganeshji’ Temple That Clears Marital Obstacles
article-image

Thousands receive blessings and prasad

FPJ Shorts
Thane Drug Bust: 21-Year-Old Man Arrested With 2 Kg Hybrid Ganja And MDMA Worth ₹2.38 Crore In Mumbra
Thane Drug Bust: 21-Year-Old Man Arrested With 2 Kg Hybrid Ganja And MDMA Worth ₹2.38 Crore In Mumbra
WATCH: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Arrives In Vizag Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Launch On National Sports Day
WATCH: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Arrives In Vizag Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Launch On National Sports Day
Where To Find Artificial Ponds For Ganpati Visarjan In South Mumbai | Complete List
Where To Find Artificial Ponds For Ganpati Visarjan In South Mumbai | Complete List
'Leaders Who Repeatedly Visit Pakistan Cannot Lead Assam': Union Home Minister Amit Shah - VIDEO
'Leaders Who Repeatedly Visit Pakistan Cannot Lead Assam': Union Home Minister Amit Shah - VIDEO

A huge gathering of devotees attended the Math where Siddha Abhimantrit Bhabhuti was distributed. The evening also witnessed a Bhajan Sandhya with artists from Bhiwandi and surrounding areas presenting devotional songs.

Bageshwar Maharaj listened to bhajans dedicated to Balaji and also sang bhajans for the devotees, creating a spiritual atmosphere. The audience, filled with devotion was seen dancing to the rhythm of the bhajans.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh August 29 2025, Weather Update: State Braces For 3 Days Of Heavy Rain, Over Dozen...
article-image

Departure for south india tour

After concluding his Mumbai visit, Bageshwar Maharaj is set to fly tonight to Chennai, where from 29 to 31 August he will narrate Shri Hanuman Katha for Sanatanis in South India.

This will be his first ever Katha in Chennai. A special one-day divine court of Hanuman Ji will also be organised which will offer devotees in the region a unique spiritual experience.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Out Of 57 Horses Brought From Hyderabad, 19 Die In Jabalpur; Concern Grows

MP: Out Of 57 Horses Brought From Hyderabad, 19 Die In Jabalpur; Concern Grows

Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri Performs First Ganesh Aarti At Sanatan Math In Mumbai

Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri Performs First Ganesh Aarti At Sanatan Math In Mumbai

Two Youths Killed, One Injured in Head-On Motor Bike Collision In MP’s Datia

Two Youths Killed, One Injured in Head-On Motor Bike Collision In MP’s Datia

Gwalior All Set To Host 2-Day Regional Tourism Conclave; CM Mohan Yadav To Attend On August 30

Gwalior All Set To Host 2-Day Regional Tourism Conclave; CM Mohan Yadav To Attend On August 30

BJP MLA Narendra Singh Kushwah Summoned By BJP State President Hemant Khandelwal

BJP MLA Narendra Singh Kushwah Summoned By BJP State President Hemant Khandelwal