Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri Performs First Ganesh Aarti At Sanatan Math In Mumbai

Bageshwar Maharaj Performs First Ganesh Aarti At Sanatan Math In Mumbai | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mumbai witnessed a grand beginning of Ganesh Utsav at Bageshwar Balaji Sanatan Math, where Bageshwar Maharaj is on a three-day visit.

Acharyas performed traditional rituals and seated Lord Shri Ganesh Ji at the Math on Wednesday morning.

Later in the evening, Bageshwar Maharaj himself participated in the first aarti of Lord Ganesh, following his darshan of Bageshwar Balaji. Devotees offered a garland of grass while chanting the twelve sacred names of Lord Ganesh which is a practice believed to bring divine blessings.

Thousands receive blessings and prasad

A huge gathering of devotees attended the Math where Siddha Abhimantrit Bhabhuti was distributed. The evening also witnessed a Bhajan Sandhya with artists from Bhiwandi and surrounding areas presenting devotional songs.

Bageshwar Maharaj listened to bhajans dedicated to Balaji and also sang bhajans for the devotees, creating a spiritual atmosphere. The audience, filled with devotion was seen dancing to the rhythm of the bhajans.

Departure for south india tour

After concluding his Mumbai visit, Bageshwar Maharaj is set to fly tonight to Chennai, where from 29 to 31 August he will narrate Shri Hanuman Katha for Sanatanis in South India.

This will be his first ever Katha in Chennai. A special one-day divine court of Hanuman Ji will also be organised which will offer devotees in the region a unique spiritual experience.