 Indore's 400-Year-Old ‘Potli Wale Ganeshji’ Temple That Clears Marital Obstacles
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore's 400-Year-Old ‘Potli Wale Ganeshji’ Temple That Clears Marital Obstacles

Indore's 400-Year-Old ‘Potli Wale Ganeshji’ Temple That Clears Marital Obstacles

Miraculous ‘Potli Wale Ganeshji’ in Juni Indore

Pintu NamdevUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 12:58 AM IST
article-image
Indore's 400-Year-Old Temple That Clears Marital Obstacles | Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the heart of the Juni Indore area stands a sacred symbol of hope and faith — the historic 400-year-old temple of Potli Wale Ganeshji, revered across the country for helping devotees overcome obstacles in marriage.

Devotees believe this potli holds divine power to resolve delays and difficulties in finding a life partner.

Caretakers Mayank and Deepak Puranik, descendants of Ganeshanand Maharaj who dedicated his life to the temple, say the temple predates even the Holkar dynasty. About 150 years ago, the idol is said to have revealed its chaturbhuj (four-armed) form — holding a modak, chakra, mala (rosary), and the potli.

Read Also
22 More Fogging Machines Deployed To Tackle Vector-Borne Diseases In MP's Indore
article-image

The sacred potli: A marriage blessing

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Tops India In Industrial Growth With Highest Factories, Workforce & GVA Under CM Yogi Adityanath’s Leadership
Uttar Pradesh Tops India In Industrial Growth With Highest Factories, Workforce & GVA Under CM Yogi Adityanath’s Leadership
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Chandauli Hospital Accused Of Holding 17-Year-Old Girl’s Body Hostage Over ₹44,000 Bill; Sues Journalists For Exposing Incident
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Chandauli Hospital Accused Of Holding 17-Year-Old Girl’s Body Hostage Over ₹44,000 Bill; Sues Journalists For Exposing Incident
UP T20 League: Sameer Rizvi’s Explosive 76 Powers Kanpur Superstars To Third Straight Win Against Lucknow Falcons
UP T20 League: Sameer Rizvi’s Explosive 76 Powers Kanpur Superstars To Third Straight Win Against Lucknow Falcons
Uttar Pradesh Govt Enforces Complete Firecracker Ban In NCR Districts, Strict Penalties Under Environment Act
Uttar Pradesh Govt Enforces Complete Firecracker Ban In NCR Districts, Strict Penalties Under Environment Act

Every Thursday, special turmeric potlis are distributed after chanting 1,000 names of Lord Ganesha. Many families even request these potlis to be sent abroad for loved ones facing marital hurdles.

When wishes come true

Miracles, say caretakers, are not uncommon. Recently, when the idol began to show signs of erosion, a devotee from Mumbai — a complete stranger — called unexpectedly and offered to restore it. He travelled to Indore, performed the sacred vajra lep (protective coating), and left quietly.

As Ganeshotsav draws thousands to temples, the shrine of Potli Wale Ganeshji remains a living testament to faith — and its power to move hearts, hands, and destinies.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore's 400-Year-Old ‘Potli Wale Ganeshji’ Temple That Clears Marital Obstacles

Indore's 400-Year-Old ‘Potli Wale Ganeshji’ Temple That Clears Marital Obstacles

Indore Crime Branch Arrested Man From Maharashtra For Duping A Person Of ₹60 Lakh

Indore Crime Branch Arrested Man From Maharashtra For Duping A Person Of ₹60 Lakh

Five Lawyers Get Jail Term In Attempt To Murder Case In MP's Indore

Five Lawyers Get Jail Term In Attempt To Murder Case In MP's Indore

LPG Cylinder Blast, 3 Severely Injured In MP's Indore

LPG Cylinder Blast, 3 Severely Injured In MP's Indore

From Hockey Nursery To Multi-Sports Hub: Madhya Pradesh’s Remarkable Journey Over Past 20 Years

From Hockey Nursery To Multi-Sports Hub: Madhya Pradesh’s Remarkable Journey Over Past 20 Years