Indore's 400-Year-Old ‘Potli Wale Ganeshji’ Temple That Clears Marital Obstacles

Indore's 400-Year-Old Temple That Clears Marital Obstacles | Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the heart of the Juni Indore area stands a sacred symbol of hope and faith — the historic 400-year-old temple of Potli Wale Ganeshji, revered across the country for helping devotees overcome obstacles in marriage.

Devotees believe this potli holds divine power to resolve delays and difficulties in finding a life partner.

Caretakers Mayank and Deepak Puranik, descendants of Ganeshanand Maharaj who dedicated his life to the temple, say the temple predates even the Holkar dynasty. About 150 years ago, the idol is said to have revealed its chaturbhuj (four-armed) form — holding a modak, chakra, mala (rosary), and the potli.

The sacred potli: A marriage blessing

Every Thursday, special turmeric potlis are distributed after chanting 1,000 names of Lord Ganesha. Many families even request these potlis to be sent abroad for loved ones facing marital hurdles.

When wishes come true

Miracles, say caretakers, are not uncommon. Recently, when the idol began to show signs of erosion, a devotee from Mumbai — a complete stranger — called unexpectedly and offered to restore it. He travelled to Indore, performed the sacred vajra lep (protective coating), and left quietly.

As Ganeshotsav draws thousands to temples, the shrine of Potli Wale Ganeshji remains a living testament to faith — and its power to move hearts, hands, and destinies.