 22 More Fogging Machines Deployed To Tackle Vector-Borne Diseases In MP's Indore
To curb the spread of infectious and mosquito-borne diseases during the monsoon season, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has intensified its preventive measures

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 11:46 PM IST
22 More Fogging Machines Deployed To Tackle Vector-Borne Diseases In MP's Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To curb the spread of infectious and mosquito-borne diseases during the monsoon season, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has intensified its preventive measures.

On Thursday, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav flagged off 22 new three-wheeler fogging machines from the corporation headquarters.

Each of the city’s zones will now receive one machine, enabling faster and more efficient fogging operations. The compact vehicles, costing Rs 6.8 lakh each, are designed to reach narrow lanes and congested localities, ensuring that mosquito control efforts extend deep into residential areas.

Alongside fogging operations, IMC’s health teams are also conducting awareness drives, door-to-door campaigns, larvicide spraying, and cleanliness initiatives to eliminate mosquito breeding sources.

The mayor appealed to residents to support the efforts by keeping their surroundings clean, preventing water stagnation, and cooperating with municipal teams. “A clean and dry environment is the most effective defence against mosquito-borne diseases,” he added.

