LPG Cylinder Blast, 3 Severely Injured In MP's Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A gas cylinder explosion in the Dwarkapuri area caused chaos on Thursday afternoon, leaving three people severely injured, including the house owner’s son, while a passerby sustained minor injuries.

The blast allegedly occurred around 12:30 pm during illegal refilling work of LPG cylinder at a utensil shop, said the police. All victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. The house owner’s son is said to be in critical condition, while the others are stable.

The explosion was so powerful that the partition wall between two shops collapsed, and debris scattered outside, injuring a passerby.

Around 5–6 cylinders were recovered from the spot. However, the cylinder that exploded was reportedly removed before police arrived. The shop has been sealed, and forensic experts are investigating the cause of the blast.

The two-storey house is owned by Vinod Makheeja and includes two shops, one utensil shop run by Bunty Kasera and another plastic shop managed by Makheeja’s son Deepak.

The explosion occurred at Shrinath Steel, the utensil shop owned by Bunty Kasera. A sudden gas leak was followed by a massive blast so strong that stones and debris flew nearly 20 feet onto the road, injuring passerby Ajay.

The partition wall between the two shops also collapsed, trapping Deepak (25) under the debris, who had come downstairs to his plastic shop for prayers.

Two teenagers Rohit Ahuja and Sumit Pal present in the utensil shop also sustained burn injuries. Utensils and plastic items from both shops were scattered around the scene.

Locals quickly rescued the injured from the debris and rushed them to the hospital. The police, fire brigade, and forensic teams reached the spot to control the situation and begin investigations.

Dwarkapuri police station in-charge Sushil Patel said that preliminary findings suggest illegal cylinder refilling was being carried out in the utensil shop. Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the incident, and a case will be registered against the shop owner if his negligence is proven.

Timely action averts bigger tragedy

Police suspect that someone might have lit an incense stick (Agarbatti) for a Lord Ganesh prayer during the gas refilling, which could have triggered the blast.

The explosion created widespread panic in the neighborhood, with residents stating that a much bigger tragedy could have occurred had the situation not been brought under control in time.