 VIDEO: Massive Fire Erupts At Cotton Factory In Gwalior's Banamour Industrial Area; Fire Brigades Arrived 1 Hour Late
VIDEO: Massive Fire Erupts At Cotton Factory In Gwalior's Banamour Industrial Area; Fire Brigades Arrived 1 Hour Late

VIDEO: Massive Fire Erupts At Cotton Factory In Gwalior's Banamour Industrial Area; Fire Brigades Arrived 1 Hour Late

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 12:14 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a surgical cotton manufacturing factory in the Banamour Industrial Area in Gwalior. The incident happened on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Check out the video below :

Four fire brigades, including one from 20 km away at Morena headquarters, rushed in to douse the flames. Though due to the delay in the arrival, all cotton stock was reduced to ashes.

Preliminary reports suggest that a short circuit in the factory sparked the fire.

article-image

According to information, a huge fire erupted at the Khedaapati Surgical factory located in the Banamour Industrial area. Factory owner Dinesh Goyal said the accident happened due to a short circuit late at night. The entire stock has been damaged.

Police, the fire brigade and the electricity department were informed. The electricity department discontinued the power supply, after which fire brigades reached the spot. It took four fire brigades to control the situation.

According to Sanjay Sharma, President of Banmour Industrial Organisation, the industrial area is 3 km from the Banmour area and 20 km from Morena headquarters. There is often a traffic jam in Banmour, due to which the fire A similar incident happened this time; by the time the fire vehicles arrived, the damage was already done.

The members have been demanding construction of a flyover, but no heed was paid.

