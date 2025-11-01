Bhopal News: Absconders Missing For Years ‘Mysteriously’ Falling In Police Net |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Accused who had been evading arrest for years are now being caught one after another after strict orders from the Police Headquarters. Within just 15 days, police teams across the city have arrested 35 absconders against whom permanent warrants were pending in various courts.

Those caught were wanted in cases of assault, extortion, rioting, theft, gambling, Arms Act, Excise Act and cheque bounce. Some had been absconding for almost a decade, others for five to six years.

The sudden wave of arrests began soon after Director General of Police (DGP) warned of strict action against negligent officers.

Earlier, police stations had routinely informed courts that “raids were conducted but the accused could not be traced.” The DGP’s intervention appears to have changed the pattern, prompting coordinated action across police zones.

As per official records, Aishbagh police topped the list by arresting seven absconders, followed by Habibganj and Kamla Nagar (six each), Ashoka Garden (four) and TT Nagar (three). Ratibad police made notable progress in cheque bounce cases, catching four of six absconders wanted under the NI Act.

Police officials said the drive will continue until all wanted persons with permanent warrants are arrested, adding that no laxity will be tolerated.

Notorious absconders

Nippu Nepali, wanted in rioting and extortion cases, caught by Shahjahanabad police after five years.

Shadab, accused of assault and intimidation, arrested by Nishatpura police after eight years on the run.

Saurabh Gaur, wanted in four cheque bounce cases, including one from eight years ago, nabbed by Ratibad police.

Pawan Rajput, absconding for six years in an Arms Act case, arrested by Habibganj police.