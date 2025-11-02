MP News: State Setting New Dimensions Of Development, Says Urban Development And Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state’s Foundation Day was celebrated with immense joy and patriotic spirit in the city on Saturday. Various cultural, developmental and public participation programmes were organized throughout the city, with citizens participating enthusiastically.

The main function was held at the Lata Mangeshkar auditorium in Rajendra Nagar, with urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya as the chief guest. Addressing the gathering, Vijayvargiya said that MP was setting new dimensions of development.

Divisional commissioner Dr. Sudam Khade, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, collector Shivam Verma, MLAs Ramesh Mendola and Madhu Verma, IDA CEO Dr. Parikshit Jhade, senior officials, academics, representatives of social organizations and a large number of citizens were also present in th event.

In his address, Vijayvargiya said that Madhya Pradesh was setting an example in the country in development, good governance and citizen participation. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, the state was progressing at a rapid pace and experiencing all-round development.

A network of roads was being laid to reach villages. Irrigation facilities were being rapidly expanded. The goal was to increase the state’s irrigation capacity to one lakh hectares in the coming years, which would give impetus to the agricultural sector.

The minister said that the state’s per capita income had now risen to Rs. 1.52 lakh per year, a significant indicator of the state’s economic growth.

Cultural performances enthrall audience

School students and young artistes from the Government Sandipani Ahilya Ashram School No. 1 and Government Malwa Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Moti Tabela, presented colourful cultural performances. The state’s folk culture, patriotic songs and dances performed in traditional costumes captivated the audience who gave a huge round of applause.

Exhibition cynosure of all eyes

A development exhibition was organized to showcase the achievements of various departments. Exhibits by urban development, sanitation, health, agriculture, industry, women and child development, education, food, and other departments were major attractions. Models related to innovation, digitalization and public welfare schemes attracted the attention of the public.