 Indore News: Thousands Run For Unity On Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Police officials from Indore (rural) also performed marathon on the occasion

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 11:17 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Run for Unity Marathon was organised on Thursday morning, held as part of National Unity Day celebrations the event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of over 2,500 citizens, including ministers, police officers, students, and residents.

The run was flagged off from Nehru Stadium by Cabinet Minister Tulsiram Silawat, in the presence of MLAs Mahendra Hardia, Ramesh Mendola, Madhu Verma, BJP city president Sumit Mishra nd other public representatives.

The marathon route covered key city points including GPO Square, Chhawani Square, Sardar Patel Statue (Chhoti Gwaltoli), Madhu Milan Square, and Shivaji Vatika Square, before concluding back at Nehru Stadium.

Addressing the gathering, Tulsi Silawat said that Sardar Patel’s dream of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” is being fulfilled under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP city president Sumit Mishra added, “If Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had been India’s first Prime Minister, the national flag would have flown proudly in Lahore today. He united 525 princely states into one great nation an unparalleled act of leadership and vision.”

Police commissioner Santosh Singh administered the National Unity and Integrity Pledge to all participants, urging everyone to uphold the ideals of unity, peace, and national security.

Participants of all ages from children, youth, women, and senior citizens ran together.

Police in rural areas also organised marathon

Police officials from Indore (rural) also performed marathon on the occasion. The police staff from several police stations from rural part of the city participated in the run which includes police staff from Sanwer, Mhow, Kishanganj, Manpur, Kshipra and other police stations. SP (rural) Yangchen Dolkar Bhutia also participated in the marathon.

