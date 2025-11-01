MP News: State Becomes 1st State To Launch Intra-State Air Service |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh became first state in the country to start intra-state air services with launch of PM Shri Hawai Paryatan Helicopter Sewa on 70th Foundation Day on Saturday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav flagged off the inaugural flight at Raja Bhoj Airport, marking a new chapter in state’s tourism and connectivity initiatives.

The service has been introduced in three tourism sectors and will begin regular operations from November 20, available five days a week.

CM Yadav said the initiative will redefine travel within Madhya Pradesh by offering faster and more comfortable access to key tourist destinations. He said that it will combine faith, spirituality and tourism while creating new employment opportunities and supporting local products through homestays and rural marketing.

Currently, travel from Bhopal to Pachmarhi takes about five hours by road, but with the new service, the journey will take only 45 to 50 minutes. Agreements have been signed with Trans Bharat Aviation for Sector 1 and Jet Serve Aviation Pvt Ltd for Sectors 2 and 3. The contracts, valid for three years, allow private operators to run six-seater passenger helicopters.

During the event, CM Yadav also inaugurated several tourism and aviation initiatives, including DIGI Yatra, Fly Library and Kids Play Zone at Raja Bhoj Airport. He said these innovations will enhance passenger convenience and encourage a modern travel experience.

Helicopter services in 3 sectors

Sector 1: Indore, Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Mandu, Maheshwar, Gandhi Sagar, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Hanuvantia, Khandwa, Khargone, Burhanpur, Barwani, Alirajpur, Ratlam, Jhabua, Nalkheda, Bhopal, Jabalpur.

Sector2: Bhopal, Madai, Pachmarhi, Tamia, Chhindwara, Sanchi, Indore, Datia, Damoh, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Kuno, Orchha, Guna, Rajgarh, Sagar, Hoshangabad, Betul, Tikamgarh, Jabalpur.

Sector 3: Jabalpur, Bandhavgarh, Kanha, Chitrakot, Sarsi, Parsuli, Maihar, Satna, Panna, Khajuraho, Katni, Rewa, Singrauli, Amarkantak, Seoni, Sidhi, Mandla, Pench, Dindori, Bhopal, Indore.

Union Minister left for AP

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, who had participated in Foundation Day function earlier in the day, could not attend the helicopter flag-off at Raja Bhoj Airport as he returned to Andhra Pradesh following a temple stampede in which 10 people died.