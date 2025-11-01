 Bhopal News: Class 6 Girl Raped By Kin, Accused On The Run
The minor narrated her ordeal in an awareness session at a local anganwadi

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 07:24 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking case, a 12-year-old girl studying in Class 6 was allegedly raped by her relative a fortnight back in the city. The incident took place when the girl had come to her sister's house.

The accused is the son of sister's sister-in-law and fled after he learnt that an FIR has been registered against him. The case came to light during counselling, after which police registered an FIR. The accused is currently absconding and efforts were underway to trace and arrest him, police said.

According to reports, the 12-year-old is a resident of Varansi in Uttar Pradesh and studies in Class 6. Her sister is married and lives in Bhopal. As the sister was unwell, the girl's family had sent her to take care of her.

The girl told the counsellors that about 15 days ago while she was sleeping in a room at night, her sister's sister-in-law's son identified as Neeraj, suddenly came inside. He threatened her and then raped her. The incident left her frightened and she did not disclose it to anyone.

After the incident came to light, members of the NGO immediately counselled the girl and took her to Shahpura police station. Police officials said a case had been registered and efforts were underway to arrest the culprit.

