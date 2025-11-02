Indore News: Special Traffic Drive To Make Eight Major City Roads Encroachment-Free | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an important step toward easing traffic congestion and improving road safety, the District Road Safety Committee on Saturday decided to launch a special drive to remove encroachments from eight major roads and squares in Indore.

The meeting, held at the Collector’s office, was presided over by Collector Shivam Verma and attended by IMC Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav, IDA CEO Dr. Parikshit Jhade, DCP Traffic Anand Kaladgi, additional IMC Commissioner Rohit Sisonia, Smart City CEO Arth Jain, additional collector Roshan Rai, and officials from various departments.

Collector Verma directed officials to prepare a detailed action plan to ensure smooth traffic movement across the city and to reduce road accidents. He instructed that all service roads and diversions at flyover construction sites must be properly maintained and pothole-free. Asphalt work should be carried out where necessary to ensure safety and ease of movement.

Emphasizing the importance of preparedness, the Collector also ordered that a sufficient number of cranes be stationed and kept operational to handle vehicle breakdowns on busy routes, including the bypass.

A special drive will soon begin to remove encroachments from VIP Road, Airport Road, YN Road, RNT Road, and four other major routes that have been causing traffic bottlenecks. Additionally, the committee directed that all building basements approved for parking be re-inspected and strictly used for their designated purpose to prevent roadside parking chaos.

Major Decisions of the Meeting

Strict enforcement of parking rules: Basements approved for parking will be re-inspected to ensure they are actually being used for that purpose.

BRTS removal: The IMC has been instructed to expedite the process of removing the BRTS corridor. Barricades and alternate routes are being planned in coordination with the traffic police.

Flyover construction: Work on the Agrasen Square flyover will begin first. The Collector has asked for a detailed traffic study in the Navlakha and adjoining areas within ten days, to allow the tender process to start soon.

Action against unfit vehicles: Starting Monday, five teams will begin a citywide drive to crack down on unfit vehicles and those without valid fitness certificates.

Online challans: The number of traffic squares equipped for online challan issuance will be increased from 58 to 94 to strengthen enforcement against traffic rule violations.

Helmet rule: All two-wheeler riders have to mandatorily wear helmets. The Collector appealed to citizens to wear helmets for their own safety.