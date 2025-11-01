Indore News: Woman Ends Life, Kin Allege Harassment By In-Laws

MP News: Farmer Dies By Suicide In Sheopur After Crop Loss; Villagers Protest Demanding ₹50 Lakh Compensation | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself at her place under Tejaji Nagar police station limits on Saturday afternoon. The reason behind her extreme decision is yet not known. However, her parental family alleged that she was being troubled and harassed by her husband and in-laws.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Hina B, a resident of Nayta Mundla. Her parental family members said that they were informed by her in-law’s family that she committed suicide.

She was being troubled and harassed by her husband and in-laws as she was mentally distressed and her treatment was undergoing. They claimed that she did not have any hanging mark on her neck, raising suspicion about the incident. The police began a probe and sent the body for autopsy examination.

Young woman from Chhatarpur kills self

A 25-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself at her place in Khajrana police station area on Friday night. She reportedly left a suicide note. However, the exact reason behind her drastic step is yet not known. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Muskan Shivhare, a native of Chhatarpur district.