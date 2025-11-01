 Indore News: Woman Ends Life, Kin Allege Harassment By In-Laws
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Woman Ends Life, Kin Allege Harassment By In-Laws

Indore News: Woman Ends Life, Kin Allege Harassment By In-Laws

She was being troubled and harassed by her husband and in-laws as she was mentally distressed and her treatment was undergoing

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 11:48 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Farmer Dies By Suicide In Sheopur After Crop Loss; Villagers Protest Demanding ₹50 Lakh Compensation | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself at her place under Tejaji Nagar police station limits on Saturday afternoon. The reason behind her extreme decision is yet not known. However, her parental family alleged that she was being troubled and harassed by her husband and in-laws.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Hina B, a resident of Nayta Mundla. Her parental family members said that they were informed by her in-law’s family that she committed suicide.

She was being troubled and harassed by her husband and in-laws as she was mentally distressed and her treatment was undergoing. They claimed that she did not have any hanging mark on her neck, raising suspicion about the incident. The police began a probe and sent the body for autopsy examination.

Read Also
Indore News: Multiple Flights Cancelled At Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport; Passengers Face Major...
article-image

Young woman from Chhatarpur kills self

FPJ Shorts
IPL 2026 Trade Window Rumours: KKR Target KL Rahul As DC Plot Reunion with Sanju Samson; Says Report
IPL 2026 Trade Window Rumours: KKR Target KL Rahul As DC Plot Reunion with Sanju Samson; Says Report
Mumbai Sessions Court Sentences 2 Worli Brothers To Life Imprisonment For Attempted Murder Of Youth Who Tried To Stop Fight
Mumbai Sessions Court Sentences 2 Worli Brothers To Life Imprisonment For Attempted Murder Of Youth Who Tried To Stop Fight
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 1: Noina Jumps Into The Fire To Save Mihir
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 1: Noina Jumps Into The Fire To Save Mihir
Mumbai News: Medical Aspirant Moves Bombay HC Against Round-3 Group B Admission Results
Mumbai News: Medical Aspirant Moves Bombay HC Against Round-3 Group B Admission Results

A 25-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself at her place in Khajrana police station area on Friday night. She reportedly left a suicide note. However, the exact reason behind her drastic step is yet not known. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Muskan Shivhare, a native of Chhatarpur district.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: State Setting New Dimensions Of Development, Says Urban Development And Housing Minister...

MP News: State Setting New Dimensions Of Development, Says Urban Development And Housing Minister...

Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Slams Officials For Digging New Road; Mayor's Surprise Visit...

Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Slams Officials For Digging New Road; Mayor's Surprise Visit...

Indore News: Medicaps University Bus Crushes Biker To Death, Another Injured

Indore News: Medicaps University Bus Crushes Biker To Death, Another Injured

Indore News: Woman Ends Life, Kin Allege Harassment By In-Laws

Indore News: Woman Ends Life, Kin Allege Harassment By In-Laws

Indore News: Flyover Worth ₹40 Crore To Be Constructed At Chandan Nagar To Ease Traffic Congestion

Indore News: Flyover Worth ₹40 Crore To Be Constructed At Chandan Nagar To Ease Traffic Congestion