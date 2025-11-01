Indore News: Multiple Flights Cancelled At Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport; Passengers Face Major Inconvenience | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Passengers at Indore’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport faced major inconvenience from Friday night to Saturday morning as several flights of Star Air and IndiGo were suddenly cancelled.

Many passengers had to wait for long hours. Due to this, they expressed anger over the lack of coordination by the airlines.

According to airport officials, Star Air cancelled all its flights operating between Bengaluru and Gondia on Friday due to operational reasons.

Usually, this flight departs from Bengaluru at 2:30 pm, reaches Indore at 4:30 pm, leaves for Gondia at 4:55 pm and returns to Indore by 7:20 pm before heading back to Bengaluru at 7:45 pm.

However, all these flights were cancelled yesterday.

Sources said that the cancellations happened because of a technical issue with the aircraft in Bengaluru. Similarly, IndiGo’s Jaipur-Indore-Jaipur flight was also cancelled.

The flight usually arrives in Indore at 10:20 pm and returns to Jaipur at 6:35 am. But due to bad weather in Dehradun, the aircraft reached Jaipur late, and because Indore airport closes at 10:30 pm, the airline decided to cancel the late-night flight.

As a result, the return flight to Jaipur on Saturday morning was also cancelled.

Airport officials said both airlines offered refunds or rebooking options to affected passengers. Many passengers are now travelling through other flights during the day.

Passengers expressed frustration over the sudden cancellations and demanded better communication and coordination from the airlines in the future.