Indore News: BRTS Corridor Dismantling Begins; GPO - Shivaji Vatika Stretch To Be Removed First | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The process of removing the BRTS corridor in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore has begun on Saturday.

The demolition work started at the GPO Square, where JCB machines were seen dismantling the BRTS structure.

In the first phase, the corridor will be removed up to Shivaji Vatika Square. The work began in the presence of Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, Public Works in-charge Rajendra Rathore and other municipal officials.

Mayor Bhargav said that the project has officially started as per the announcement made by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

He instructed the agency to carry out station and railing removal work during the day, and to demolish the concrete structures at night when there is less traffic.

In the first phase, the entire BRTS stretch from GPO Square to Shivaji Vatika Square will be cleared.

Pre-cast dividers will be installed, for which the Public Works Department has already completed preparations. Tenders for the road median construction have been awarded to two agencies and this work will begin simultaneously.

Mayor Bhargav said the removal of BRTS will improve traffic flow on the road. “Along with dismantling the BRTS, divider construction will also begin. Buses will continue to operate, though routes will be adjusted.

The corridor will be redesigned with new, attractive road medians,” he added. A tender worth ₹2.5 crore has been sanctioned for the BRTS removal work.

The BRTS corridor, built in 2013 at a cost of several crores, has been used by 1.7 lakh passengers daily. The 11-km corridor runs along the old AB Road in Indore and includes eight major junctions.

The city administration is now planning to build flyovers at these intersections, with significant progress already made between Vijay Nagar and Niranjanpur.