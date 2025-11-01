Indore Events Calendar For November: From Ashish Solanki To Piyush Mishra & Sanam Band-- Check Out The Fun-Packed Line-Up

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The cold air of November in Indore is all spirited up to welcome a power-packed line up of musicals, comic shows and storytelling.

From soulful musical performance of Piyush Mishra to rib-tickling sets of Ashish Solanki, the city's November's event calendar is all set to entertain the people of Indore.

1. Studio XO by Madhur Sharma

The month kicks off with Madhur Sharma's soulful rhythm. If you are an admirer of ballads or simply love romantic songs this captivating performance by the rising star is going to rule your heart. Madhur Sharma's unplugged version of 'Kaali Kaali Zulfein' was all over the internet for months.

Date: 8th November

Location: Studio XO, Indore

Price: ₹2000 onwards

2. Telling Lies by Ashish Solanki

The Comicstaan S3 winner Ashish Solanki is all set to tickle the city's bone with his hard-hitting humour. Expect crowd work with witty observations in the show.

Date: 9th November

Location: Studio XO, Indore

Price: ₹799 onwards

3. Soda Yaari Jam by Sanam Band

The OG band of soulful renditions of Bollywood classics are all set to perform in Indore. The Sanam band's concert will make sure to deliver an energetic and a sense of nostalgia for all ages of fans.

Date: 15th November

Location: Phoenix Citadel Mall

Price: ₹999 onwards

4. Ladies Aadmi by Vivek Samtani

Comedian Vivek Samtani is coming to Indore with his humourous takes on everyday life and relationships. Expect desi and hard hitting punch-lines that is definitely going to tickle your bone.

Date: 15th November

Location: Papaya Hotel, Indore

Price: ₹499 onwards

5. Bismill Ki Mehfill

Craving for a soulful Sufi night? Bismill ki Mehfill got your back with their Urdu poetry, Sufi songs and heartfelt nazm. The event celebrates artistic expression and storytelling.

Date: 15th November

Location: Rajbagh

Price: ₹1249 onwards

6. Ziddi Dil – Ashish Baghrecha

A soulful spoken session by Motivational speaker Ashish Baghrecha will take you to an inspirational journey. A beautiful show of words which might always remain close to your heart and is a must watch event.

Date: 15th November

Location: Anand Mohan Mathur Auditorium

Price: ₹499 onwards

7. Kamyab Zindagi by Ranmal Jain (Poetry)

A poetry session that provides a different approach to life. Ranmal Jain's choice of words will surely be an inspiration to people as his simple yet powerful style connects deeply with listeners

Date: 15th November

Location: Anand Mohan Mathur Auditorium

Price: ₹299 onwards

8. Dhak Dhak- Amandeep Kaur

Amandeep Kaur's soft vocals and poetic delivery makes everything pretty. If you crave for a poetic evening and understand the meaning of love in Bollywood style this show is much recommended

Date: 15th November

Location: To be announced

Price: ₹799 onwards

9. Aarambh- Piyush Mishra

Renowned lyricist, singer, actor, Piyush Mishra is back with his second edition of AARAMBH where storytelling meets music. He enchants the audience with some unreleased songs written years ago by him. A concert that throws a theatre vibe, should be in your to-do list this month

Date: 21st November

Location: Phoenix Citadel

Price: ₹799 onwards

10. Spoiler Alert- Anshu Mor

Anshu Mor, Known for his clean humor and sharp wit, offers both laughter and thoughtful reflection. Anshu's viral reels are all over instagram and if you need a good laugh on a random Saturday then one must sign up for this comic show.

Date: 29th November

Location: Wow Crest

Price: ₹499 onwards