 Indore News: Man Using ‘Ganja’ Caught Through Drone Camera
The police immediately surrounded the spot and detained the man and a case under the relevant section of the NDPS Act was registered against him

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 12:15 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the help of a drone camera, the police caught a man allegedly consuming illegal narcotics in the Chandan Nagar area, officials said on Saturday. 

According to the police, to keep a close watch on anti-social elements and suspicious activities, the police have been using drone cameras to check liquor shops, gardens, open grounds and deserted areas.

 Following the directives of senior officers, during drone monitoring on Friday, the police spotted three suspicious people behind a structure near Green Park Colony Ground in front of Sirpur Talab Dargah.

 Drone footage showed one of them smoking ‘ganja’ (cannabis) using a chillum. The police immediately surrounded the spot and detained the man, identified as Shubham. A case under the relevant section of the NDPS Act was registered against him.

Transporters told to keep vehicles off no-entry zones

The traffic police called a meeting with the transport operators’ association to promote road safety and compliance with regulations regarding the entry of heavy vehicles in the city.   

ACP (Traffic Zone-1) Jagdish Patil chaired the meeting with office-bearers of the Panchkuian Transport Operators’ Association and other transporters. For smooth traffic and to ensure no entry of heavy vehicles in the city the officer gave certain directives to the transporters.

The ACP explained the updated traffic guidelines in detail and urged all operators to follow them strictly. The transporters assured full cooperation with the police and agreed to follow the rules responsibly.

 Traffic inspector Babulal Kumrawat and ASI Prem Singh Chauhan were also present during the meeting. From the transport association, president Rahul Chaudhary, vice president Manoj Sharma, secretary Neeraj Agrawal and members Shyam Sundar Sharma, Rajendra Kumar Nema, Deepak Jain and Ravi Agrawal attended along with about 25–30 other operators.

