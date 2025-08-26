Exposed! Gwalior Engineering Student Installed Spy Camera In Young Couple's Hotel Room & Blackmailed Them On WhatsApp

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking case of betrayal and cybercrime, an engineering student and two accomplices were arrested for installing a spy camera in a hotel room to blackmail a young couple.

The incident came to light when a 27-year-old man filed a complaint at the University Police Station. He alleged that he and his girlfriend had stayed at Hotel Virat Inn on July 26th.

Six days later, he received threatening WhatsApp messages from an unknown number demanding ?1 lakh, threatening to leak an obscene video of the couple.

The victim, terrified, initially negotiated for time but later transferred ?5000 online after the blackmailers allegedly tracked his movements and threatened his life. When the demands for the remaining ?95,000 continued, he approached the police.

Police investigation traced the blackmail number to Radha Chaube, an engineering student from Datia and a friend of the victim's girlfriend. Upon her arrest, the conspiracy unravelled.

Radha confessed to masterminding the plot with her boyfriend, Bhupendra Dhakad, and his friend Brijesh Dhakad, both from Morena. The group had frequently visited the hotel and had secretly installed a camera inside a bulb holder in room number 206. It was Radha who had reportedly booked the room for the unsuspecting couple.

Police revealed that the accused had been monitoring the couple and that Radha had even pretended to offer sympathy and financial help to the victims while being part of the blackmail scheme herself. The accused have been rounded up and further investigations are underway.