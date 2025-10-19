MP News: Indore Tops State In Body Donations Since Guard Of Honour Initiative

Indore News: City Tops State In Body Donations Since Guard Of Honour Initiative |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City is leading the way in Madhya Pradesh when it comes to body donations, a trend that has seen a remarkable surge since the state began honouring donors with a Guard of Honour. Over the past few days alone, seven body donations were carried out across the state, reflecting a growing culture of generosity and public awareness.

Officials from MGM Medical College said that the initiative, announced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on July 1, has had a visible impact. Since the programme began, more than 15 cadaver donations have already been recorded in Indore, and authorities anticipate the total could surpass 100 by the end of the year.

On Saturday, October 18, the family of Leela Kale, a former teacher at Ahilya Ashram School and resident of Vasudev Nagar, honoured her wish to donate her body. Her eyes were donated to MY Hospital Eye Bank, skin to Choithram Skin Bank, and her body to MGM Medical College for anatomical study. Two years ago, she had formally pledged her body through the Dadhichi Mission, and her family proudly carried out her final act of generosity.

Similarly, on October 16, 81-year-old Digambar Kopargaonkar of Shivsagar Colony donated his eyes, skin, and body, and his family received him with dignity and a Guard of Honour by the Madhya Pradesh Police, further symbolising societal respect for donors.

Officials say the symbolic recognition not only comforts grieving families but also inspires pride and social responsibility among citizens.

“Families feel a sense of peace when their loved ones are honoured for contributing to society even in death. This motivates others to pledge for organ or body donation,” said a senior official at MGM Medical College.

Body Donation Statewide Since Guard Of Honour

Since July 1, Indore has emerged as the top district in Madhya Pradesh for cadaver donations, far ahead of other districts:

District- Approx. Body Donations

Indore- More than 15

Jabalpur- 6

Ratlam- 3

Satna- 2

Gwalior- 1

Vidisha- 1

Shivpuri- 1

Datia- 1

Khandwa- 1

Neemuch- 1

Mandsaur- 1

Bhopal- 1