MP News: Operation Capture Black Buck Postponed Till Day As Robinson Chopper Could Not Reach Timely

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The operation to capture Black Buck in Shujalpur was postponed till Monday morning as Robinson helicopter could not reach there. The forest officials said that Robinson chopper took off from Delhi and stopped in midway for refuelling.

As evening was approaching hence pilot decided to postpone further journey to Shujalpur till Monday morning.

Forest official Veerendra Patel, who is part of operation launched to capture Black Buck, told that now the operation to capture Black Buck by using Robinson helicopter will be started from Monday morning. The Robinson helicopter will reach Shujalpur by Monday morning.

In the meantime, during the day time on Sunday, forest officials in association with South African experts did all the preparations of the Operation Black Buck. They inspected the Boma prepared to capture the black bucks.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Wild Life, L Krishnamurthy had reached Shujalpur of Shajapur district.

Notably, entire Shajapur district is facing the problem of Black Bucks which are becoming nemesis to the stand crops of farmers. They enter into fields and starts preying on the crops, leaving farmers in huge distress.

Forest department had hired a team of fifteen member South African experts to assist it in capturing the Black Bucks.

The captured Black Bucks would be later shifted to Kuno National Park of Sheopur and Mandsaur s Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary. Special vehicles have been arranged for the translocated of captured Black Buck to aforesaid two places.