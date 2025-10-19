 MP News: Operation Capture Black Buck Postponed Till Day As Robinson Chopper Could Not Reach Timely
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Operation Capture Black Buck Postponed Till Day As Robinson Chopper Could Not Reach Timely

MP News: Operation Capture Black Buck Postponed Till Day As Robinson Chopper Could Not Reach Timely

The operation to capture Black Buck in Shujalpur was postponed till Monday morning as Robinson helicopter could not reach there

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 08:21 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Operation Capture Black Buck Postponed Till Day As Robinson Chopper Could Not Reach Timely |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The operation to capture Black Buck in Shujalpur was postponed till Monday morning as Robinson helicopter could not reach there. The forest officials said that Robinson chopper took off from Delhi and stopped in midway for refuelling.

As evening was approaching hence pilot decided to postpone further journey to Shujalpur till Monday morning.

Forest official Veerendra Patel, who is part of operation launched to capture Black Buck, told that now the operation to capture Black Buck by using Robinson helicopter will be started from Monday morning. The Robinson helicopter will reach Shujalpur by Monday morning.

In the meantime, during the day time on Sunday, forest officials in association with South African experts did all the preparations of the Operation Black Buck. They inspected the Boma prepared to capture the black bucks.

FPJ Shorts
'Garv Se Kaho Yeh Swadeshi Hai!': PM Modi Urges Indians To Buy Swadeshi Products To Ring In Festive Season
'Garv Se Kaho Yeh Swadeshi Hai!': PM Modi Urges Indians To Buy Swadeshi Products To Ring In Festive Season
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Smriti Mandhana Left In Disbelief As Team India Lost To England By 4 Runs At Indore
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Smriti Mandhana Left In Disbelief As Team India Lost To England By 4 Runs At Indore
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 19: Pari Steals Property Papers, Provokes Mihir Over Ancestral House
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 19: Pari Steals Property Papers, Provokes Mihir Over Ancestral House
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table
Read Also
MP News: Vendor At Takes Railway Passenger's Watch As Payment For 'Samosas'; Held In Jabalpur
article-image

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Wild Life, L Krishnamurthy had reached Shujalpur of Shajapur district.

Notably, entire Shajapur district is facing the problem of Black Bucks which are becoming nemesis to the stand crops of farmers. They enter into fields and starts preying on the crops, leaving farmers in huge distress.

Forest department had hired a team of fifteen member South African experts to assist it in capturing the Black Bucks.

The captured Black Bucks would be later shifted to Kuno National Park of Sheopur and Mandsaur s Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary. Special vehicles have been arranged for the translocated of captured Black Buck to aforesaid two places.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Operation Capture Black Buck Postponed Till Day As Robinson Chopper Could Not Reach Timely

MP News: Operation Capture Black Buck Postponed Till Day As Robinson Chopper Could Not Reach Timely

Bhopal News: Eviction Notice Dims Diwali For Slum Behind Manas Bhawan

Bhopal News: Eviction Notice Dims Diwali For Slum Behind Manas Bhawan

MP News: Police Recover 280 Kg Of Marijuana From Truck In Gwalior

MP News: Police Recover 280 Kg Of Marijuana From Truck In Gwalior

MP News: 'No Guilty Will Be Spared In Udit Gayki Death Case,' Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: 'No Guilty Will Be Spared In Udit Gayki Death Case,' Says CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal News: Avoid Home Remedies After Diwali Burns, Advises AIIMS

Bhopal News: Avoid Home Remedies After Diwali Burns, Advises AIIMS