 MP News: Indore-Ujjain Heli Service Hit, Jabalpur Lags Tourists Flock To Jyotirlingas, Seniors Show Keen Interest
The Indore-Omkareshwar-Ujjain sector is more popular, with a footfall of 300 people, while the Jabalpur sector has seen 120 passengers, roughly half of Indore's numbers. The Jabalpur route covers destinations including Jabalpur, Maihar, Chitrakoot, Kanha, Bandhavgarh, and Amarkantak. The Indore-Ujjain-Omkareshwar service allows tourists to visit two Jyotirlingas—Omkareshwar

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 09:43 AM IST
Bhopal News: Indore-Ujjain Heli Service A Hit, Jabalpur Lags Tourists Flock To Jyotirlingas, Seniors Show Keen Interest | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): PM Shri Helicopter Paryatan Sewa is gradually attracting visitors not only from Madhya Pradesh but also from distant states and countries such as Malaysia and the United States.

Tourism department officials are hopeful the service will soon become a major hit. Currently, helicopters operate on two sectors: Indore-Omkareshwar-Ujjain and Jabalpur.

The Indore-Omkareshwar-UjjainIndore-Omkareshwar-Ujjain sector is more popular, with a footfall of 300 people, while Jabalpur sector has seen 120 passengers, roughly half of Indore’s numbers. The Jabalpur route covers destinations including Jabalpur, Maihar, Chitrakoot, Kanha, Bandhavgarh and Amarkantak.

Indore-Ujjain-Omkareshwar service allows tourists to visit two Jyotirlingas—Omkareshwar and Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar—within a few hours. Senior citizens are particularly interested, while tourists from West Bengal and Mumbai are travelling to pay obeisance.

To boost footfall, the tourism department plans to involve tour operators from other states and leverage social media influencers to popularise helicopter services connecting key religious and tourist spots. A third sector covering Bhopal, Madai and Pachmarhi is yet to start due to pending construction of a helipad.

Official response

When asked about low footfall in Jabalpur sector, Additional Chief Secretary (Tourism) Sheoshekar Shukla told Free Press that the service was temporarily affected as Supreme Court orders required relocation of helipads in forest areas. “Now that arrangements are streamlined, Jabalpur is expected to attract more tourists,” he said.

Shukla added that visitors are appreciating Indore-Ujjain service. Future plans aim to provide end-to-end connectivity for tourists interested in religious and cultural destinations.

