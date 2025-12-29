 Gwalior Vyapar Mela: Uncertainty Over RTO Tax Exemption Casts Shadow On The Iconic 121-Year-Old Gwalior Trade Fair
The 121-year-old Gwalior Trade Fair faces uncertainty as the state government has not yet announced the RTO tax exemption for vehicles. The delay has disappointed traders and visitors, affected automobile sector preparations, and raised concerns about neglect of the historic fair. All eyes are now on the state cabinet’s decision.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 01:15 PM IST
article-image
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The iconic Gwalior Trade Fair, recently inaugurated on December 25 by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is yet to gain momentum. Automobile sector-- considered the main attraction of the Gwalior Mela, remains in limbo over RTO tax exemption.

The lack of a notification for this annual exemption has caused disappointment among both traders and the general public.

The Gwalior Trade Fair is not just a commercial event, but a symbol of Madhya Pradesh's cultural and economic identity. This fair, over 121 years old, has attracted people from across the state, primarily because the RTO tax exemption on vehicles offers direct relief to the common man.

This year, the situation is different. The fair started on time, but preparations for the automobile sector are incomplete. Without the tax exemption notification, businesses are unable to make full preparations, and the public is not receiving attractive offers.

Bhupendra Jain, a national office-bearer of the Confederation of All India Traders, has raised serious questions about this entire matter. He alleges that the state government is treating the historic Gwalior Trade Fair unfairly. He claims that the Gwalior fair is being neglected to prioritise the trade fair scheduled in Ujjain in March.

Bhupendra Jain also stated that the RTO tax exemption benefits not only traders but also the general public. This exemption is what drives both the crowds and the business at the Gwalior Trade Fair.

Traders claim that they have met with CM Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia regarding this issue, but no concrete results have emerged so far.

Papi Samadhiya, the chairman of the automobile sector at the Gwalior Trade Fair, says that during a meeting with the minister in charge, they received assurances that the proposal for an RTO tax exemption would be discussed with CM Yadav and will be presented at the upcoming cabinet meeting. Currently, the fair has begun with incomplete preparations.

