Bhopal News: BMC Commissioner Sanskriti Jain Orders Fresh Probe Into Encroachment In Kolar Colony | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Rajvaidya B Sector Colony in Ward 83 of Kolar met Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Sanskriti Jain on Monday, alleging encroachment on government land along a drain under the guise of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and park development.

The residents submitted a memorandum claiming that the land meant for public use was being openly encroached upon, causing inconvenience and concern among locals. They demanded immediate removal of the alleged encroachment and urged the civic body to develop a proper children’s park at the site for community use.

According to residents, the encroachment has been carried out in the name of cleanliness drives and park construction, but instead of benefiting the colony, it has led to misuse of government land.

After hearing the complaint, Commissioner Sanskriti Jain assured the residents that no encroachment would be permitted on government land. She said the issue had already come to her notice and announced that a fresh investigation would be conducted to verify the facts and the actions will be taken accordingly