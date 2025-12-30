MP News: Tiger Attacks Villagers Near Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve & Then Chills On Bed

Bhopal News: Tiger Attacks On Villagers; After Attack Tiger Chills On Bed | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A three-year-old tiger injured a villager before entering a house in Choti Beldi village, near the Panpatha buffer area of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, on Monday. The tiger was later rescued and taken to Baheraha enclosure of the reserve.

An officer from the Panpatha range told Free Press that the tiger was first spotted in a field around 9 am. Forest officials rushed to the spot to control the situation, but by then, a large crowd of villagers had gathered, many recording the tiger’s movements on their mobile phones. Despite repeated instructions, the crowd did not disperse.

During the chaos, the tiger attacked villager Gopal Kol, injuring his leg. He was immediately taken to Katni Government Hospital by ambulance and is reported to be out of danger.

The tiger then entered the house of Durga Prasad Dwivedi and chose to rest on the bed. Dwivedi’s family ran in panic to save themselves. A video of the tiger resting on the bed quickly went viral on social media.

Forest officials, along with a tranquiliser expert, reached Dwivedi’s house and safely sedated the tiger. It was then transported back to the tiger reserve using a rescue vehicle.