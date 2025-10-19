MP News: Police Recover 280 Kg Of Marijuana From Truck In Gwalior |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior police achieved a major success by recovering 280 kilograms of marijuana hidden among nursery plants in a truck on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the joint teams of Jhansi Road Police Station and the Crime Branch carried out checking near Sheetla Mata Temple gate on Agra–Mumbai Highway.

During the search, a truck parked outside a dhaba was found suspicious. Three men—Avinash Yadav from Mandla, Ajay Gurjar and Dharmendra Goswami from Morena—were caught from the spot.

On inspection, police found 55 plastic packets of marijuana weighing about 280 kilograms hidden among the plants, along with a weighing scale. The seized drug is estimated to be worth ₹28 lakh, while the total value of the seized items, including the truck and mobiles is around ?80 lakh.

Police said the banned substance was being transported from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh to Delhi for sale during Diwali. The accused have been arrested, and the truck has been confiscated.

Gwalior police are interrogating the suspects to find out details of the supply network and final buyers involved in the smuggling racket. TI Shakti Singh Yadav confirmed that strict action is being taken under the NDPS Act.