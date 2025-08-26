 MP Cabinet Meet: Smart Tablets To Be Provided To Police Officers Investigating Crime Scenes; Govt To Procure Total 25K Tablets
As many as 1732 tablets will be given to selected urban police stations with better connectivity of internet, in the first phase of the distribution.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 02:02 PM IST
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh cabinet met for the weekly meeting on Tuesday. All the cabinet ministers were present here.

The state cabinet has decided to provide smart tablets to the investigation officers. These tablets with high-definition cameras will help the probing officers click pictures and record videos of the crime scenes for the evidence.

A total of 25000 tablets will be procured. As many as 1732 tablets will be given to selected urban police stations with better internet connectivity in the first phase of the distribution.

Equipping the police officers with smart gadgets will help disseminate case-related information to all the police stations and can prove to be of great help in apprehending the accused, the cabinet concluded.

Discussions were held on several other topics during the Madhya Pradesh cabinet meeting held in the capital on Tuesday.

A discussion was also done to hold an election of the Nagar Pakika chairman in a direct manner, but no final decision has been taken in this regard.

To ensure that people get justice at the earliest, the government has decided to increase the posts of Assistant District Prosecution Officers. These government-appointed officers handle criminal cases at the district and tehsil levels.

The cabinet also decided to increase the capacity of thermal plants to make them ready for large-scale industries across the state.

