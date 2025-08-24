 Mortgage Property To Be Released Immediately With Loan Repayment: CM Mohan Yadav
Benefit to be extended to MSME industries: Yadav

Benefit to be extended to MSME industries: Yadav

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday announced that once any institutional or bank loan is repaid, the related mortgaged property will be immediately freed from mortgage or double mortgage conditions. The benefit of this provision will also extend to MSME industries.

He made the announcement while inaugurating the state-level office of Laghu Udyog Bharti at Govindpura Industrial Area. The office has been built at a cost of Rs 4 crore.

Yadav emphasised the need for balanced industrial development across all regions. “Industries must be set up uniformly across the state to ensure balanced development,” he said.

Incentives were also announced for those establishing educational institutions. Policy-based subsidies will be offered for setting up ITIs, polytechnic colleges and engineering colleges. Yadav said that the state is encouraging research, with discussions underway to establish national and international study centres at IIT Indore.

India has over 6 crore MSMEs, contributing nearly 30% to the country’s GDP and holding a 45% share in exports.

Underlining the significance of small-scale industries, Yadav said, “The path to a self-reliant India does not begin with big industries, but with small businesses running out of homes.”

