MP Cabinet Meet: Government Declares Holiday On Ganesh Chaturthi; Urges Use Of Clay Idols, Eco-Friendly Items

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has announced a holiday on Ganesh Chaturthi, a decision taken in today’s cabinet meeting.

State Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya shared that the cabinet also discussed promoting indigenous products for a self-reliant India.

Efforts are being made to support local artisans who make clay and cow-dung Ganesh idols, encouraging environmentally friendly celebrations.

Vijayvargiya said that India has advanced in toy manufacturing, and similar support will be extended to local industries.

During Ganesh Chaturthi and Navratri, the state government has appealed to citizens to give priority to indigenous products and support local artisans.

Ministers said that people should purchase idols and decorative items made from clay, cow dung, and other eco-friendly materials, as this will not only help the environment but also provide income to small craftsmen.

Special emphasis has been placed on avoiding Plaster of Paris (POP), which causes serious harm to rivers and lakes when immersed during festivals. By choosing clay idols, people can celebrate in a traditional way while also ensuring that nature is protected for future generations.