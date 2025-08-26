 VIDEO: 'MP Women Consume Liquor More Than Any Other State,' Congress' Jitu Patwari Hits Out At BJP; CM Mohan Yadav Calls It 'Insult To Ladli Behna'
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalVIDEO: 'MP Women Consume Liquor More Than Any Other State,' Congress' Jitu Patwari Hits Out At BJP; CM Mohan Yadav Calls It 'Insult To Ladli Behna'

VIDEO: 'MP Women Consume Liquor More Than Any Other State,' Congress' Jitu Patwari Hits Out At BJP; CM Mohan Yadav Calls It 'Insult To Ladli Behna'

Patwari said, “Women in Madhya Pradesh drink the most in the country. Votes were won in the name of Ladli Behna, but now the same women are consuming the highest amount of alcohol.”

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 04:36 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari sparked a controversy after he cited reports suggesting women in Madhya Pradesh consume liquor more than anywhere else in India.

Accusing BJP government of cultivating a culture of drugs and liquor in the central state, Patwari said, “Women in Madhya Pradesh drink the most in the country. Votes were won in the name of Ladli Behna, but now the same women are consuming the highest amount of alcohol. MP has even surpassed infamous Punjab when it comes to drug consumption.”

Check out the video below :

Patwari criticised the current government led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, accusing them of not taking sufficient steps to control alcohol and drug abuse.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Surat Crime Branch Arrests Cousin Accused Of Abducting & Murdering 3-Year-Old Boy Found In Train Toilet At LTT Station
Mumbai: Surat Crime Branch Arrests Cousin Accused Of Abducting & Murdering 3-Year-Old Boy Found In Train Toilet At LTT Station
Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar Breaks Down After Calling Gaurav Khanna 'Sly' Player During Argument Over Nominations—VIDEO
Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar Breaks Down After Calling Gaurav Khanna 'Sly' Player During Argument Over Nominations—VIDEO
Sensex Crashes 849 Points, Falls Below 81K As US Tariff Shock Hits Markets
Sensex Crashes 849 Points, Falls Below 81K As US Tariff Shock Hits Markets
'Didi Toh Hacker Hain': Woman Shows How To Hide Jewellery In Floor Wiper When Away From Home, Sparks Hilarious Reactions From Netizens
'Didi Toh Hacker Hain': Woman Shows How To Hide Jewellery In Floor Wiper When Away From Home, Sparks Hilarious Reactions From Netizens
Read Also
VIDEO: 'Kamal Nath Ji Ne Proposal Bhej Diya...' Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Publicly Gives Credit...
article-image

BJP Responds...

The BJP immediately condemned Patwari’s remarks.

Responding to Congress state chief's remarks, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, “The state will not tolerate any disrespect towards women. Jitu Patwari’s statement, especially on Hariyali Teej, is unacceptable. He should apologise to women across Madhya Pradesh.”

BJP MP and National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said Jitu Patwari’s remarks are insulting to women and reflect Congress’ anti-women mindset.

He added that several Congress leaders have made inappropriate comments in the past and criticized Patwari’s claim, noting that data shows other regions, like rural Telangana, consume more liquor.

BJP State Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya reacted to Patwari’s remarks, calling them “foolish” and insulting to women.

He said Patwari’s statement reflects a Congress habit of disrespecting women and added that the party should apologize, noting that women in Madhya Pradesh are more religious and responsible.

The Chief Minister left for Delhi along with BJP National President JP Nadda, concluding his two-day official visit.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: 'MP Women Consume Liquor More Than Any Other State,' Congress' Jitu Patwari Hits Out At BJP;...

VIDEO: 'MP Women Consume Liquor More Than Any Other State,' Congress' Jitu Patwari Hits Out At BJP;...

Block Resource Coordinator Beaten Up By Hindu Outfits For Promoting Christianity In School In MP's...

Block Resource Coordinator Beaten Up By Hindu Outfits For Promoting Christianity In School In MP's...

Exposed! Gwalior Engineering Student Installed Spy Camera In Young Couple's Hotel Room & Blackmailed...

Exposed! Gwalior Engineering Student Installed Spy Camera In Young Couple's Hotel Room & Blackmailed...

MP Cabinet Meet: Smart Tablets To Be Provided To Police Officers Investigating Crime Scenes; Govt To...

MP Cabinet Meet: Smart Tablets To Be Provided To Police Officers Investigating Crime Scenes; Govt To...

Jabalpur Couple Cries 'Baby Swap' After Newborn Boy Dies Within 48 Hours; Claims Hospital Slip Shows...

Jabalpur Couple Cries 'Baby Swap' After Newborn Boy Dies Within 48 Hours; Claims Hospital Slip Shows...