VIDEO: 'MP Women Consume Liquor More Than Any Other State,' Congress' Jitu Patwari Hits Out At BJP; CM Mohan Yadav Calls It 'Insult To Ladli Behna'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari sparked a controversy after he cited reports suggesting women in Madhya Pradesh consume liquor more than anywhere else in India.

Accusing BJP government of cultivating a culture of drugs and liquor in the central state, Patwari said, “Women in Madhya Pradesh drink the most in the country. Votes were won in the name of Ladli Behna, but now the same women are consuming the highest amount of alcohol. MP has even surpassed infamous Punjab when it comes to drug consumption.”

Check out the video below :

Patwari criticised the current government led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, accusing them of not taking sufficient steps to control alcohol and drug abuse.

BJP Responds...

The BJP immediately condemned Patwari’s remarks.

Responding to Congress state chief's remarks, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, “The state will not tolerate any disrespect towards women. Jitu Patwari’s statement, especially on Hariyali Teej, is unacceptable. He should apologise to women across Madhya Pradesh.”

प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष द्वारा लाड़ली बहनों को शराबी बताना बेहद ही दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है।



हरतालिका तीज के पावन पर्व के दिन बहनों का यह अपमान हमारी सरकार और पार्टी बर्दाश्त नहीं करेगी। कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष को माफी मांगनी चाहिए और मध्यप्रदेश की बहनों को अपमानित करने वाले को… pic.twitter.com/XJ9nrSr0Xz — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) August 26, 2025

BJP MP and National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said Jitu Patwari’s remarks are insulting to women and reflect Congress’ anti-women mindset.

He added that several Congress leaders have made inappropriate comments in the past and criticized Patwari’s claim, noting that data shows other regions, like rural Telangana, consume more liquor.

#WATCH | On MP Congress President Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari's statement, BJP MP and National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi says, "...This is an insult not only to the women of Madhya Pradesh but an indecent example of Congress' anti-women, petty and perverted mindset...Be it… https://t.co/9qLbLNFW4c pic.twitter.com/6gtWm3sOO9 — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2025

BJP State Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya reacted to Patwari’s remarks, calling them “foolish” and insulting to women.

He said Patwari’s statement reflects a Congress habit of disrespecting women and added that the party should apologize, noting that women in Madhya Pradesh are more religious and responsible.

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: On State Congress President Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari's remarks, State Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya says, "I don't know where they got this data from; this is a very foolish statement, and it is an insult to women. Insulting women has been the… pic.twitter.com/ewu3HwtEbT — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2025

The Chief Minister left for Delhi along with BJP National President JP Nadda, concluding his two-day official visit.