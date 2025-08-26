VIDEO: 'MP Women Consume Liquor More Than Any Other State,' Congress' Jitu Patwari Hits Out At BJP; CM Mohan Yadav Calls It 'Insult To Ladli Behna'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari sparked a controversy after he cited reports suggesting women in Madhya Pradesh consume liquor more than anywhere else in India.
Accusing BJP government of cultivating a culture of drugs and liquor in the central state, Patwari said, “Women in Madhya Pradesh drink the most in the country. Votes were won in the name of Ladli Behna, but now the same women are consuming the highest amount of alcohol. MP has even surpassed infamous Punjab when it comes to drug consumption.”
Patwari criticised the current government led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, accusing them of not taking sufficient steps to control alcohol and drug abuse.
BJP Responds...
The BJP immediately condemned Patwari’s remarks.
Responding to Congress state chief's remarks, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, “The state will not tolerate any disrespect towards women. Jitu Patwari’s statement, especially on Hariyali Teej, is unacceptable. He should apologise to women across Madhya Pradesh.”
BJP MP and National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said Jitu Patwari’s remarks are insulting to women and reflect Congress’ anti-women mindset.
He added that several Congress leaders have made inappropriate comments in the past and criticized Patwari’s claim, noting that data shows other regions, like rural Telangana, consume more liquor.
BJP State Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya reacted to Patwari’s remarks, calling them “foolish” and insulting to women.
He said Patwari’s statement reflects a Congress habit of disrespecting women and added that the party should apologize, noting that women in Madhya Pradesh are more religious and responsible.
