MP News: Khajuraho Temples Introduce Hydraulic Caesar Lift For Elderly, Pregnant, Differently-Abled Visitors--VIDEO

Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh): Hydraulic Caesar lifts were installed at Khajuraho’s world-famous Kandariya Mahadev and Jagdambi temples. These lifts will primarily cater to pregnant women, elderly and divyang visitors to ease their experience.

Notably, Kandariya Mahadev and Jagdambi temples of the Western Group of Temples have steep stairs, making it difficult for the senior citizens and pregnant females.

A video has surfaced in which the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team can be seen testing the hydraulic lift at the temples, ensuring it is safe and fully operational to use.

Archaeological Superintendent Dr. Shivakant Vajpayee said ASI was concerned about the challenges these visitors face while going up and down the steps.

The lift is completely free; visitors only need to show their identity cards for verification. Able-bodied people are not allowed to use it.

Tourists who have used the lift praised the facility. Vaishwaraj, a senior visitor from Bengaluru, said he has severe knee pain and cannot climb stairs.

“Seeing this lift and using it gave me great joy. Such facilities should be available at other monuments too so people can enjoy our heritage comfortably,” he added.

The facility is being welcomed as a step toward inclusive tourism, allowing everyone to visit and enjoy Khajuraho’s famous temples without difficulty.

Also, the rule saying the able ones not allowed to use it is a thoughtful initiative, so that the facility is not misused and remains in proper condition.