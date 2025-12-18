 MP News: Khajuraho Temples Introduce Hydraulic Caesar Lift For Elderly, Pregnant, Differently-Abled Visitors--VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Khajuraho Temples Introduce Hydraulic Caesar Lift For Elderly, Pregnant, Differently-Abled Visitors--VIDEO

MP News: Khajuraho Temples Introduce Hydraulic Caesar Lift For Elderly, Pregnant, Differently-Abled Visitors--VIDEO

Khajuraho’s Kandariya Mahadev and Jagdambi temples now have a hydraulic lift to help elderly, pregnant, and differently-abled visitors climb stairs easily. Installed by the Archaeological Survey of India, the lift is completely free and requires visitors to show an identity card for verification. Able-bodied visitors are not allowed to use it, ensuring comfort and accessibility for those in need.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 01:11 PM IST
article-image

Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh): Hydraulic Caesar lifts were installed at Khajuraho’s world-famous Kandariya Mahadev and Jagdambi temples. These lifts will primarily cater to pregnant women, elderly and divyang visitors to ease their experience.

Notably, Kandariya Mahadev and Jagdambi temples of the Western Group of Temples have steep stairs, making it difficult for the senior citizens and pregnant females.

A video has surfaced in which the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team can be seen testing the hydraulic lift at the temples, ensuring it is safe and fully operational to use.

Watch the video below:

FPJ Shorts
Bride’s No-Make Up Wedding Look Goes Viral: Says Wanted To Get Married 'Looking The Most Like Me'
Bride’s No-Make Up Wedding Look Goes Viral: Says Wanted To Get Married 'Looking The Most Like Me'
New Delhi: Central Govt May Increase Overseas Scholarships For Tribal Students From 20 To 50
New Delhi: Central Govt May Increase Overseas Scholarships For Tribal Students From 20 To 50
RBI Grants Paytm Payments Services Approval For Offline & Cross-Border Payments
RBI Grants Paytm Payments Services Approval For Offline & Cross-Border Payments
Uttar Pradesh: Amid Dense Fog, Truck Runs Over Class 10 Girl Walking To School In Kaushambi
Uttar Pradesh: Amid Dense Fog, Truck Runs Over Class 10 Girl Walking To School In Kaushambi

Archaeological Superintendent Dr. Shivakant Vajpayee said ASI was concerned about the challenges these visitors face while going up and down the steps.

The lift is completely free; visitors only need to show their identity cards for verification. Able-bodied people are not allowed to use it.

Tourists who have used the lift praised the facility. Vaishwaraj, a senior visitor from Bengaluru, said he has severe knee pain and cannot climb stairs.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Differently Abled Passengers Review City Metro’s Accessibility
article-image

“Seeing this lift and using it gave me great joy. Such facilities should be available at other monuments too so people can enjoy our heritage comfortably,” he added.

The facility is being welcomed as a step toward inclusive tourism, allowing everyone to visit and enjoy Khajuraho’s famous temples without difficulty.

Also, the rule saying the able ones not allowed to use it is a thoughtful initiative, so that the facility is not misused and remains in proper condition.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain Mahakal Temple: Online Booking Of Bhasma Aarti Blocked Between Dec 25 To Dec 31; Arrangements...

Ujjain Mahakal Temple: Online Booking Of Bhasma Aarti Blocked Between Dec 25 To Dec 31; Arrangements...

MP News: Quack Doctors Run Illegal Clinics Near Govt Hospital In Berasia

MP News: Quack Doctors Run Illegal Clinics Near Govt Hospital In Berasia

MP News: Two Groups Caught Hurling Sticks & Kicks At Each Other; VIDEO Shows Battle Of Baghpat-Like...

MP News: Two Groups Caught Hurling Sticks & Kicks At Each Other; VIDEO Shows Battle Of Baghpat-Like...

MP News: Khajuraho Temples Introduce Hydraulic Caesar Lift For Elderly, Pregnant, Differently-Abled...

MP News: Khajuraho Temples Introduce Hydraulic Caesar Lift For Elderly, Pregnant, Differently-Abled...

Bhopal News: Class 7 Student Falls From Balcony, Dies During Treatment

Bhopal News: Class 7 Student Falls From Balcony, Dies During Treatment