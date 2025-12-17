Bhopal News: Differently Abled Passengers Review City Metro’s Accessibility |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) conducted a special mock drill of Bhopal Metro on Thursday to test how accessible the facilities were for differently-abled passengers.

Members of Aarushi, a not-for-profit organisation based out of Bhopal, participated in the exercise and helped Metro officials assess the entire travel experience. Officials said Arushi representatives worked closely with Bhopal Metro staff to evaluate the ease, safety and comfort of differently abled passengers during their journey.

During the mock drill, the differently abled passengers tested if they could easily move with wheelchairs and assistive devices at station entry and exit gates.

The functionality and accessibility of lifts, ramps and escalators were also reviewed to ensure smooth and barrier-free movement.

The Metro staff were trained on guiding visually impaired passengers and safely assisting wheelchair users up to the platform level.

In addition, station signage, safety arrangements and other passenger amenities were examined to verify their suitability for persons with disabilities. Arushi members also made suggestions to improve the service’s accessibility.