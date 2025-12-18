Bhopal News: Class 7 Student Falls From Balcony, Dies During Treatment | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a 12-year-old son of a bank manager died after falling from the balcony of the flat on the fourth floor of the apartment building under Shahpura police station limits.

The incident took place around eight days ago but the boy died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday morning. Police have registered a case in this connection. He was a student of Class 7.

According to reports, the victim has been identified as Krishna D Bahadur (12), son of Vijay M. Bahadur, a regional manager at a nationalized bank. The family resides at an apartment in Babadiya Kalan of Shahpura area. Krishna was a class seven student.

The incident occurred on the evening of December 8, when Krishna was playing on the balcony of his fourth-floor flat. He reportedly lost his balance and fell straight to the ground.

The boy received severe head injuries and fractures in his legs. The family rushed him to a private hospital where he remained under treatment for eight days. As his condition did not improve, he was shifted to Hamidia Hospital on Tuesday. He died in the early hours of Wednesday.