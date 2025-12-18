 Bhopal News: Class 7 Student Falls From Balcony, Dies During Treatment
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Class 7 Student Falls From Balcony, Dies During Treatment

Bhopal News: Class 7 Student Falls From Balcony, Dies During Treatment

According to reports, the victim has been identified as Krishna D. Bahadur (12), son of Vijay M. Bahadur, a regional manager at a nationalized bank. The family resides at an apartment in Babadiya Kalan of the Shahpura area. Krishna was a class seven student. The incident occurred on the evening of December 8, when Krishna was playing on the balcony of his fourth-floor flat.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 11:54 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Class 7 Student Falls From Balcony, Dies During Treatment | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a 12-year-old son of a bank manager died after falling from the balcony of the flat on the fourth floor of the apartment building under Shahpura police station limits.

The incident took place around eight days ago but the boy died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday morning. Police have registered a case in this connection. He was a student of Class 7.

Read Also
70 Years Of MP Assembly: CM Mohan Yadav, Governor Mangubhai Patel Inaugurate Special Exhibition...
article-image

According to reports, the victim has been identified as Krishna D Bahadur (12), son of Vijay M. Bahadur, a regional manager at a nationalized bank. The family resides at an apartment in Babadiya Kalan of Shahpura area. Krishna was a class seven student.

The incident occurred on the evening of December 8, when Krishna was playing on the balcony of his fourth-floor flat. He reportedly lost his balance and fell straight to the ground.

FPJ Shorts
DGFT Invites Bids For First Round Of Gold Import Quota Under India-UAE CEPA
DGFT Invites Bids For First Round Of Gold Import Quota Under India-UAE CEPA
KGF Co-Director Kirtan Nadagouda Loses His 5-Year-Old Son In Fatal Elevator Accident; Pawan Kalyan Extends Condolences
KGF Co-Director Kirtan Nadagouda Loses His 5-Year-Old Son In Fatal Elevator Accident; Pawan Kalyan Extends Condolences
SEBI Eases Rules For IPOs, Debt Market Fundraising & Mutual Fund Regulations
SEBI Eases Rules For IPOs, Debt Market Fundraising & Mutual Fund Regulations
MCX Sets January 2 Record Date For First Stock Split, Shares Edge Higher
MCX Sets January 2 Record Date For First Stock Split, Shares Edge Higher

The boy received severe head injuries and fractures in his legs. The family rushed him to a private hospital where he remained under treatment for eight days. As his condition did not improve, he was shifted to Hamidia Hospital on Tuesday. He died in the early hours of Wednesday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Class 7 Student Falls From Balcony, Dies During Treatment

Bhopal News: Class 7 Student Falls From Balcony, Dies During Treatment

Madhya Pradesh December 18, 2025 Weather Update: Winter Tightens Grip In State; Chilly Mornings...

Madhya Pradesh December 18, 2025 Weather Update: Winter Tightens Grip In State; Chilly Mornings...

Bhopal News: Illegal Weapon Manufacturing Unit Busted

Bhopal News: Illegal Weapon Manufacturing Unit Busted

MP News: National Herald Case; Congress Protests Misuse Of Probe Agencies

MP News: National Herald Case; Congress Protests Misuse Of Probe Agencies

MP News: Sanchi and Mandideep To Be Part Of Bhopal Metropolitan Area

MP News: Sanchi and Mandideep To Be Part Of Bhopal Metropolitan Area