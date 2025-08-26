Jabalpur Couple Cries 'Baby Swap' After Newborn Boy Dies Within 48 Hours; Claims Hospital Slip Shows Girl Was Born To Them

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A couple accused hospital staff of baby swap, two days after their newly-born boy died at Jabalpur hospital. They claimed that a girl was born to them and the hospital staff wrongly handed them a boy.

They also showed the hospital slip, metioning the parents' details, to support their claim. The slip shows the names of the father and the mother, along with the gender of the child as 'F' denoting female.

The family asserted that the hospital slip proves that a girl was indeed born.

The case has been reported at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College.

The parents claimed that their baby girl was taken away and replaced with a boy.

According to the parents, Dharmendra Verma and Sunita Verma, the mother gave birth to a girl. However, hospital staff allegedly handed them a baby boy.

Dharmendra said he personally saw that his wife delivered a girl, but later the staff gave him a boy instead.

The family has demanded strict action, saying this is not just negligence but a serious crime.

They want a case to be filed under sections of murder, and Dharmendra Verma has asked that his real daughter be given back to him.

Relatives have further demanded that an inquiry committee be formed and CCTV footage from the maternity ward be checked.

The incident has raised serious questions about hospital functioning and created tension among the family members, waiting for justice.