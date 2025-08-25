 24-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide In Bhopal After Dispute With Boyfriend
No suicide note was recovered during the search, leaving the exact reason behind the extreme step unclear

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 10:40 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old woman from Shahpura area died by suicide late Saturday night by hanging herself in her rented accommodation. The deceased, identified as Tanvi Suryavanshi, was employed at a private hospital in Shahpura.

According to ASI Munshiram Dhakad, Tanya was living in a rented room in Shahpura village. Around 2 a.m., she allegedly hanged herself inside her room.

Police reached the spot after being alerted by the landlord. No suicide note was recovered during the search, leaving the exact reason behind the extreme step unclear.

Tanya’s father, Lalsahab Suryavanshi, alleged that his daughter was in a relationship with a young man, and their families were discussing marriage.

He claimed the families had agreed to the alliance, but a dispute between Tanya and her boyfriend during a phone call led her to take the extreme step.

The body was handed over to the family on Sunday afternoon after the postmortem. Cops are now probing the circumstances surrounding the incident to determine if there was any provocation.

