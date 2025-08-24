 Thieves Break Into Empty House In MP's Chhatarpur, Loot Gold, Cash Worth Lakhs; CCTV Captures Them Fleeing
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 01:31 PM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two thieves broke into a vacant house on Deri Road in Chhatarpur and stole gold jewellery and cash worth lakhs of rupees on Saturday.

The CCTV footage shows the two thieves running away with the valuable items. Police are now using the video to track and identify the culprits.

Check out the CCTV clip below :

According to information, the incident happened late at night when the family of the house owner had gone to their village, leaving the house empty.

Tamil Nadu: Chennai Schools To Boost Gender Clubs With Teacher Orientation
Tamil Nadu: Chennai Schools To Boost Gender Clubs With Teacher Orientation
'Enjoy Your Second Innings!': Sachin Tendulkar Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Cheteshwar Pujara After Retirement Announcement
'Enjoy Your Second Innings!': Sachin Tendulkar Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Cheteshwar Pujara After Retirement Announcement
'Our Govt Ensures Housing For The Needy Through 'Mera Ghar' Scheme': Goa CM Pramod Sawant
'Our Govt Ensures Housing For The Needy Through 'Mera Ghar' Scheme': Goa CM Pramod Sawant
Tamil Nadu's Flagship CM Breakfast Scheme Scales Up, Over 20 Lakh Students To Benefit
Tamil Nadu's Flagship CM Breakfast Scheme Scales Up, Over 20 Lakh Students To Benefit

The house belongs to Mahesh Prasad Patariya, a resident of the Civil Line police station area.

Around 2 am, the thieves broke the locks, entered the house, and stole gold jewellery, silver coins, traditional ornaments worth around one lakh rupees, and 5,000 rupees in cash.

article-image

A family member, Dipesh Patariya, said the CCTV footage shows the thieves clearly, which will help the police in their investigation.

Authorities reached the site soon after receiving the complaint and have started a detailed inquiry. This incident has raised concerns among local residents about the rise in thefts in the area.

Police have advised people to stay alert and report any suspicious activity immediately to prevent such incidents in the future.

