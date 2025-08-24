Thieves Break Into Empty House In MP's Chhatarpur, Loot Gold, Cash Worth Lakhs; CCTV Captures Them Fleeing

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two thieves broke into a vacant house on Deri Road in Chhatarpur and stole gold jewellery and cash worth lakhs of rupees on Saturday.

The CCTV footage shows the two thieves running away with the valuable items. Police are now using the video to track and identify the culprits.

Check out the CCTV clip below :

#WATCH | Thieves Break Into Vacant House On Deri Road In #Chhatarpur, Steal Gold Jewellery And Cash Worth Lakhs; CCTV Captures Thieves Running Away #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/gzLvtIFSeo — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 24, 2025

According to information, the incident happened late at night when the family of the house owner had gone to their village, leaving the house empty.

The house belongs to Mahesh Prasad Patariya, a resident of the Civil Line police station area.

Around 2 am, the thieves broke the locks, entered the house, and stole gold jewellery, silver coins, traditional ornaments worth around one lakh rupees, and 5,000 rupees in cash.

A family member, Dipesh Patariya, said the CCTV footage shows the thieves clearly, which will help the police in their investigation.

Authorities reached the site soon after receiving the complaint and have started a detailed inquiry. This incident has raised concerns among local residents about the rise in thefts in the area.

Police have advised people to stay alert and report any suspicious activity immediately to prevent such incidents in the future.