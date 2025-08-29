Indore's Dilapidated Houses Along Anant Chaturdashi Tableau Routes To Be Razed | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Civic authorities here on Thursday said that they are going to remove dilapidated houses, hanging wires and other obstructions along the tableau routes ahead of Anant Chaturdashi.

Preparations are in full swing for the grand Anant Chaturdashi tableau procession in Indore, a centuries-old tradition that draws massive crowds from across the city.

On Thursday, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, collector Ashish Singh, municipal commissioner Shivam Verma, along with police officers and officials from various departments, inspected the procession routes to ensure smooth arrangements.

The inspection began from Bhandari Bridge Square, where officials and public representatives traveled on foot and in I-Buses, checking road conditions and identifying obstacles along the way. The team later reached Rajwada after covering different routes.

Singh stressed that all pending works must be completed within the stipulated time. “This procession is an integral part of Indore’s culture and tradition. The entire city comes together to witness it.

Read Also IIT-Indore’s Dr Sarkar Among 21 Teachers Selected For National Award

Therefore, all arrangements must meet expectations,” he said. He directed departments to finish tasks related to road repairs, electrical cabling, CCTV installation and watch tower setup without delay.

Bhargava added that the administration is taking special care to remove dilapidated houses, hanging wires and other obstructions along the route. Discussions were also held regarding the location and size of stages, particularly at Kishanpura Chhatri and other prominent points.

Verma said that action has already been taken on several dilapidated structures and obstructions, while remaining works will be completed soon. “We are ensuring barricading of unsafe buildings, removal of hanging wires, and beautification through decorations. Locations for watch towers and decision platforms have also been finalized,” he said.

The traditional tableau procession will start from Bhandari Bridge Square and pass through Shramik Camp, Chikmagalur Square, Jail Road, Navalti Market, MG Road, Mriganyani Square, Krishnapura Chhatri, Nandlalpura, Fruit Market, Jawahar Marg, Gurudwara Square, Bombay Bazaar, Nrusinha Bazaar, Cloth Market, Khajuri Bazaar, Rajwada, before concluding at the Municipal Corporation.