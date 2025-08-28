IIT-Indore’s Dr Sarkar Among 21 Teachers Selected For National Award | Dr Debayan Sarkar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Union Ministry of Education has announced the selection of 21 distinguished teachers from higher education institutes (HEIs) and polytechnics across the country for the prestigious National Award to Teachers (NAT) 2025.

Instituted in 2023 under the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the award seeks to recognize educators who exemplify innovation, dedication and excellence in teaching.

Dr Debayan Sarkar, associate professor, department of chemistry, IIT Indore, has been selected for the National Award to Teachers 2025 in the category of pure sciences.

The award will be conferred by the President of India on September 5 (National Teachers’ Day) at a special ceremony in New Delhi.

“Dr Sarkar’s selection stands as a testament to his outstanding contributions in advancing innovative, inclusive and curiosity-driven teaching practices. Over the years, he has inspired countless students, not only to excel in academics but also to embrace values of social responsibility and nation-building,” said IIT-Indore in a press release issued here on Thursday.

Read Also National Health Mission Maps Each Madhya Pradesh District With Two Nearest Medical Colleges

This is also the second consecutive year that an IIT-Indore faculty member has been honoured with the National Award to Teachers. In 2024, Prof Kapil Ahuja, department of computer science and engineering, received the award.

IIT-Indore director Prof Suhas Joshi said, “This recognition is a matter of great pride for IIT-Indore. Sarkar’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence and his ability to motivate students towards holistic development embody the very spirit of the NEP 2020. His achievement, following Ahuja’s recognition last year, reflects IIT-Indore’s consistent emphasis on excellence in teaching and its mission to inspire generations.”

Expressing his gratitude, Sarkar said: “I feel deeply humbled and honoured to receive this recognition from the ministry of education. This award belongs as much to my students and colleagues as it does to me.

Teaching has always been my passion, and this award reinforces my belief that education is the most powerful tool for shaping individuals and building our nation. I remain committed to fostering curiosity, creativity and compassion in every student I engage with.”