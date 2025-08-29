 Five Lawyers Get Jail Term In Attempt To Murder Case In MP's Indore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreFive Lawyers Get Jail Term In Attempt To Murder Case In MP's Indore

Five Lawyers Get Jail Term In Attempt To Murder Case In MP's Indore

90 year old accused sentenced to 3 years in prison and others to 7 years

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 12:26 AM IST
article-image
Five Lawyers Get Jail Term In Attempt To Murder Case In MP's Indore | Arsh Khan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district court here has sentenced five lawyers from Ujjain in a 2009 attempted murder case.

Four of them have been awarded seven years of rigorous imprisonment, while a 90-year-old lawyer Surendra Sharma has been sentenced to three years of imprisonment. This is the first instance where five lawyers have been convicted together in a single case by a district court.

Advocates Ashok Kumar Sharma and Gagan Bajad informed that the convicted lawyers included Dharmendra Sharma, Shailendra Sharma, Bhavendra Sharma and Purushottam Rai, along with 90-year-old Surendra Sharma.

They were accused of launching a deadly assault in the Ujjain district court in 2009. The case was registered under Section 307/34 of the IPC. Additional sessions judge Krishna Dagaliya found all accused guilty and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each in addition to the imprisonment.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Historic Rifa-e-Aam Club Land Dispute Sparks Fresh Tensions In Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh News: Historic Rifa-e-Aam Club Land Dispute Sparks Fresh Tensions In Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Central Station Set For Transformation With Airport-Style Facilities
Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Central Station Set For Transformation With Airport-Style Facilities
Sambhal Violence Report Submitted: Judicial Panel Hands 450-Page Findings To UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Sambhal Violence Report Submitted: Judicial Panel Hands 450-Page Findings To UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Ramabai Building Collapse: Officials Pass Blame As Questions Mount Over 17 Deaths In Virar
Ramabai Building Collapse: Officials Pass Blame As Questions Mount Over 17 Deaths In Virar

According to the prosecution, Dharmendra and Shailendra are the sons of Surendra Sharma, while Bhavendra Sharma and Purushottam Rai are his juniors. Senior advocates Rajendra Samdani, Rahul Vijayvargiya, Kanishk Sharma and Vijay Govindani were also present when the case details were shared in a press briefing.

Read Also
IIT-Indore’s Dr Sarkar Among 21 Teachers Selected For National Award
article-image

Case background

The incident dates back to February 10, 2009, when senior journalist Ghanshyam Patel appeared in court to testify against Dharmendra Sharma in an ongoing case. Patel was allegedly threatened with death inside the court.

The next day, when Patel appeared again, the five accused lawyers allegedly attacked him with chairs, sticks, rods and wooden batons. Patel’s revolver, wristwatch and chain were also snatched.

Severely injured, Patel was admitted to Ujjain’s Sanjeevani Hospital for three days and later shifted to Indore’s Gokuldas Hospital, where he remained under treatment for 15 days.

Case transferred to Indore court

Given the influence of the accused, all being practicing advocates, the case was later transferred from Ujjain to Indore court by the high court. However, even there, Patel was subjected to intimidation to prevent him from testifying.

Reports said that during the trial in Ujjain, the accused repeatedly filed applications for judges’ transfers to delay proceedings.

Supreme Court’s intervention

Advocate Bajad highlighted that Patel was the complainant in a dispute against Dharmendra Sharma and his testimony was crucial. Due to repeated delays and pressure tactics, the matter even reached the Supreme Court, which ordered a final verdict within six months.

The Bar Council of India also intervened, resulting in the cancellation of Dharmendra Sharma’s license to practice law while he was in jail.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Five Lawyers Get Jail Term In Attempt To Murder Case In MP's Indore

Five Lawyers Get Jail Term In Attempt To Murder Case In MP's Indore

LPG Cylinder Blast, 3 Severely Injured In MP's Indore

LPG Cylinder Blast, 3 Severely Injured In MP's Indore

From Hockey Nursery To Multi-Sports Hub: Madhya Pradesh’s Remarkable Journey Over Past 20 Years

From Hockey Nursery To Multi-Sports Hub: Madhya Pradesh’s Remarkable Journey Over Past 20 Years

Madhya Pradesh: Thief Escapes With ₹7 Lakh From Ratlam Post Office

Madhya Pradesh: Thief Escapes With ₹7 Lakh From Ratlam Post Office

Indore's Dilapidated Houses Along Anant Chaturdashi Tableau Routes To Be Razed

Indore's Dilapidated Houses Along Anant Chaturdashi Tableau Routes To Be Razed