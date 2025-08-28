Madhya Pradesh: Thief Escapes With ₹7 Lakh From Ratlam Post Office | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A thief decamped with ?7 lakh in cash from the main post office at Maharana Pratap intersection near Sailana Bus Stand on GPO Road around 4 am Thursday.

The miscreant broke the channel gate lock, used a grinder to cut open the locker, and fled with the cash.

On receiving information, SP Amit Kumar, ASP Rakesh Khakha, and CSP Satyendra Ghanghoria rushed to the scene with a police team. A detailed inspection was carried out, and a dog squad was called in to assist the investigation.

Preliminary findings indicate the thief cut through nearly a dozen locks. CCTV footage from inside the post office captured the entire act, showing a suspect wearing a raincoat and face mask.

Four special police teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused. SP Amit Kumar said footage from nearby cameras is also being reviewed to track the suspect’s movements before and after the crime.

Four station in-charges have been assigned to the case. The SP inspected every room at the scene and assured that the culprit would be caught soon, adding that all efforts are being made to solve the case swiftly.