'Aaj BJP Congress Ke Saath Bethi Hai...' LoP Umang Singhar After All-Party Meeting At CM Mohan Yadav's Residence Over 27% OBC Reservation— VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Umang Singhar on Thursday spoke to the media following an all-party meeting held to discuss the long-pending 27% OBC reservation issue in Madhya Pradesh.

He said that under pressure, the BJP had to concede, and the Congress’ persistent fight for OBC rights over the past five years has finally made an impact.

He said, “The 27% OBC quota that Congress has been building for the past five years has today been ‘inaugurated’ by the BJP, as if breaking a coconut and entering a new house.”

Check out the video below :

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Singhar said, “Under pressure, the BJP had to bow down. The fight that Congress has been leading for the past five years for OBC reservation has shown its strength, and the BJP had to recognize it. This decision was taken under pressure, but yes, I can say that today, we sat together with the BJP, and both sides’ lawyers will present their arguments in the Supreme Court, which is a welcome step.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He added that the efforts and struggle of the Congress over the past several years should be acknowledged. “I want to congratulate all backward class leaders. This was a fight led by Congress, and we have won it,” he said.

The all-party meeting marks a significant step in addressing the OBC reservation issue, as the state government reiterated its commitment to implementing the 27% quota.

Congress leaders see this as a recognition of their long-standing demands and an important moment for social justice in Madhya Pradesh.

Singhar’s highlights the opposition’s role in pushing the government toward action while welcoming constructive engagement with the ruling party for the benefit of OBC communities.