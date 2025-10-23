MP Shocker! 14 Children Lose Eyesight After Using Carbide Guns As Diwali Firecracker-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 14 children reported to have lost eyesight after they were injured by makeshift carbide guns during Diwali celebrations in Madhya Pradesh, according to a news article by the NDTV.

Notably, on October 22, PTI reported that over 60 people, including children between the ages of 8 and 14 years, sustained severe injuries to the face and eyes due to a carbide gun in the capital, Bhopal.

25 children have been admitted to the city's Hamidia Hospital in the last three days.

Hospitals across Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and Gwalior have reported similar cases of accidents caused by carbide guns. Over 100 people across the state have sustained severe eye injuries and have been admitted to the hospital.

VIDEO | Bhopal: Over 60 people, mostly children aged 8–14, injured by a makeshift carbide gun this Diwali, with severe injuries to eyes, face, and skin. Hospitals report ongoing treatment. CMHO Manish Sharma warns against the use of carbide guns.



(Full video available on PTI… pic.twitter.com/zh2sNFh22k — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 22, 2025

Carbide gun is not a toy gun, warn doctors

Chief Medical and Health Officer Manish Sharma also warned against the use of carbide guns.

These guns are mostly used by the farmers to protect their crops from animals like monkeys. Its open sale in the market and branding as a Diwali firecracker, that too, without any cautionary note, has sparked a debate on regulation by the authorities. Doctors have warned against using carbide guns as toys and crackers, especially for children.