Bhopal News: MP’s First Geeta Bhawan To Rise On Arera Hills, Blueprint Soon; BMC Identifies 3.8-Acre Land, Seeks Government Approval |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s first Geeta Bhawan is set to come up in Bhopal, marking the beginning of state-wide initiative to promote cultural, literary and spiritual activities.

The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified 3.8 acres of land on Arera Hills, opposite the District Court, for the project and will soon send a proposal to the state government for land allocation.

Officials said the building’s blueprint and architectural design will be finalised shortly. The project has cabinet approval and will be developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. BMC is in discussions with ISKCON and other trusts for collaboration on design and development of the structure.

Around two months ago, the Urban Development and Housing Department approved a comprehensive plan to build Geeta Bhawans across all 413 urban bodies in Madhya Pradesh within the next five years. The total project cost is estimated between Rs 1,351 crore and Rs 2,875 crore, depending on the model of implementation—PPP, hybrid annuity or service-fee basis.

Cultural hub

The proposed Geeta Bhawan in Bhopal will have a seating capacity of 2,500, making it one of the largest in the state. Auditoriums with 1,500 seats will be built in cities with populations above five lakh, and 1,000-seat halls in smaller towns. Bhopal’s facility will serve as a major cultural and ideological study centre open to all.

State-of-the-art library

The complex will host spiritual, literary and educational activities. A modern library will be established within the premises, offering religious texts as well as books for competitive exam preparation. Officials said the facility will serve as a learning space for both students and scholars.

Revenue plan

To ensure self-sustainability, Geeta Bhawan will be available on rent for religious, cultural and wedding events. The revenue collected will go towards maintenance and operational costs, making the project financially viable in the long run.

BMC preparing proposal

BMC Executive Engineer Pramod Malviya said a detailed proposal for the Geeta Bhawan is being finalised. “The project will be developed on a PPP basis, and we are proceeding according to the directions received,” he said.

Landmark for spiritual learning

BMC Chairman Kishan Suryavanshi said the Arera Hills Geeta Bhawan will become a landmark centre for spiritual and cultural learning in Madhya Pradesh. “It will set a model for similar institutions to be built across the state,” he said.