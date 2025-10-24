MP News: Soybean Procurement To Begin From October 24

Indore News: Soybean Procurement To Begin From October 24 | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The procurement of soybean under the Bhavantar scheme of the state government will begin from Friday. Farmers will be able to sell their crops at their nearest mandi or sub-mandi.

All necessary preparations have been completed at all procurement centres in the Indore division. Farmers are required to bring their Bhavantar registration number, receipt and their Aadhaar card. According to official information, soybean procurement will continue till January 15 next year.

The MSP for soybean has been declared at Rs 5328 per quintal. Under the scheme, the government will pay the difference between the minimum support price and the market price to soybean-producing farmers. The target is to transfer the price difference directly to farmers’ bank accounts within 15 days of crop sale. Transparent and prompt payment will be ensured to all farmers under the scheme.

Adequate technical and human resources have been ensured in all mandis and sub-mandis of the division. Mandi-level employees have also been trained. CCTV cameras have been installed at the entry gates and in courtyards. Help desks have also been set up at each procurement centre.

This year, farmers have enthusiastically participated and registered their acreage under the Bhavantar Yojana. A total of 1,45,188 farmers have registered for the scheme at 432 registration centres in eight districts of the division, with 46,061 farmers registered in Indore alone.

Meanwhile, 37,940 farmers have registered in Dhar district of Indore division. Similarly, 20,001 farmers in Khandwa district, 13,455 in Barwani district, 13,364 in Khargone district, 10,478 in Jhabua district, 2,534 in Burhanpur district and 1,355 in Alirajpur district have registered themselves.